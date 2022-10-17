For a few hours there has been no news of the Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi, who last week participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea without the hijab. Bbc Persiana citing sources close to her who said they have not been able to contact her since last night.

According to the same sources, the athlete’s passport and cell phone were stolen and his family has not heard from him anymore.

The courage of the Iranian climber: Elnaz Rekabi competes without a hijab in an official competition news/bbcperse_le_tracce_dellatleta_iraniana_in_gara_senza_velo-12174713/&el=player_ex_12168702″>

The BBC contacted the Garden Seoul Hotel, where the Iranian team was staying, which would have left the hotel yesterday morning for Iran, even though the team was expected to return to the country tomorrow.