BBC President Richard Sharp resigns: “He facilitated a 900 thousand euro loan to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson”

Facilitated a loan from 800 thousand pounds (906 thousand euros) for his personal friend Boris Johnson by the Canadian manager Sam Blythhis “old friend” as well as a distant cousin of Wife, which had been presented to the then prime minister by him. The president of the BBC Richard Sharpa former banker and long-standing financier of the party conservative, decided to resign following the controversy aroused by this incident. According to the revelations, Sharphelped in 2021 to arrange a loan for Johnson – money that the ex needed leader Tory to cover family debts – before the latter had him designated at the top of state radio and television. At the time Sharp he was not yet president of the Bbc and would be appointed weeks later on a government recommendation. Sharp said he resigned to “prioritize the interests of the Bbc” after committing a violation “unintentional” of government regulations governing public appointments.

A report on the matter drawn up by the lawyer Adam Heppinstall found that Sharp “has failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest” and therefore has violated the public nomination law. Sharp has stated that she will remain in her alla role Bbc until the end of June, while a successor is being sought in the meantime. “I feel this issue could be a distraction from the broadcaster’s business if I were to stay in office until the end of my term,” he said. By claiming an “involuntary” violation, Sharp he said that with his decision to step aside he wanted to put “the interests of the BBC first”. His resignation will be effective at the end of June. The Minister of Culture Lucy Frazer he said he “understands and respects” the decision made by Sharp.