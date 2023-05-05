According to the information obtained from the BBCat least 400 inmates are conducting one hunger strike in a prison in Baghdad, Iraq. According to what he learned the BBC the women had been convicted of being affiliated with ISIS and are protesting against the living conditions they are subjected to in the high-security regime and against their own sentences, which they believe are unjust. It seems that they come from various countries, including Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Syria, France, Germany and the United States, and together with them there are also about 100 boys and girls in the prison. This information should be taken with some caution, given that it is currently the same BBC it has not been able to independently verify them.

The BBC she was informed of the hunger strike by some inmates she spoke to on the phone; some videos of inside the prison that were sent to her office in Arabic also show several women lying on the ground, apparently motionless. As reported to the BBC, the strike would have started more than a week ago. The women who are protesting say they have been sentenced to sentences ranging from 15 years in prison to life imprisonment; some would have been sentenced to death, even if, according to them, no sentence has been carried out so far.

A Russian inmate who spoke to the BBC using a phone obtained without permission, she said she was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a 10-minute trial, based on a confession she claims she was forced to sign. Other inmates said some 60 women and 30 children have died over the past six years as a result of alleged abuses at the prison, which the Justice Ministry has previously admitted was severely overcrowded. So far the Iraqi government has refused to respond to requests for comment from the BBC.

