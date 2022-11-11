(Original title: Be alert to the advice of auto insurance experts in the bancassurance market: from driving up handling fees to product co-creation and syndicated transformation)

Financial Associates News, November 10 (Reporter Xia Shuyuan)In recent years, with the large-scale loss of the agent team and against the background of declining individual insurance sales, various insurance companies have begun to refocus on the bancassurance business. ” label, and creating a value growth path has also become the focus of the industry.

Recently, at the 3rd China Life Insurance Industry Transformation and Development Summit in 2022, the industry discussed how to release the value of the bancassurance channel and its growth path.

“Banks and insurance companies each have their own advantages. With their respective advantages and close cooperation, they will surely provide customers with higher-quality and better products, meet more needs, and achieve a real win-win situation.” Wang Rundong, president of Sunshine Life Insurance, said that at the same time, he appealed that the bancassurance cooperation should not always be developed by driving up the handling fee, otherwise the bancassurance market will be “auto insurance”.

25 years of ups and downs in bancassurance, five major pain points have become bottlenecks in transformation

Regarding the current situation of bancassurance channels, Duan Lei, a strategic consulting partner in the financial and insurance industry of Deloitte Monitor, summed up five major pain points: first, the channel positioning is unclear; second, the cooperation relationship is not deep; third, customer understanding and insight are not enough; fourth, the degree of protection is insufficient Strong; Fifth, the sales model is not new.

Status 1, channel positioning is unclear. For a long time, bancassurance has been positioned as an opportunistic channel or a large-scale channel by some insurance companies. Strategic resource investment and in-depth partnership building.

Status 2, the cooperation relationship is not deep. In the current bancassurance channel, the cooperative relationship between banks and insurance companies is still mainly based on agency sales, lacking exclusivity. For insurance companies, the customer information that can be mastered in bancassurance channels is still extremely limited, so in the process of customer management, insurance companies are still relatively passive.

“What is gratifying is that the cooperative relationship between banks and insurance companies has begun to show a trend of ‘long-term and in-depth’.” Duan Lei introduced that according to the survey, 84% of the surveyed insurance companies and banks have cooperation agreements of up to 5 years. For more than 20 years, in addition to product consignment sales, some companies have begun to try diversified cooperation models such as product customization and team building.

Status 3, customer understanding and insight are not enough. Although the bancassurance channel has been developed in China for more than 20 years, a mechanism for customizing products and services based on the needs of bank customers has not yet been generally established, and customer operations lack coordination. “Only 30.8% of the surveyed insurance companies have cooperated with banks in customer insight, such as cooperating with banks to conduct customer demand research, joint customer analysis, etc. The lack of customer insight has restricted insurance companies’ customer management models to a certain extent. Achieve innovative breakthroughs,” Duan Lei introduced.

Fourth, the protection level is not strong. Duan Lei said: “In the past five years, the bancassurance channel has made great progress in value enhancement. However, in terms of the coverage of products, especially protection products and high-value products, the bancassurance channel still has great potential for improvement. “. It is understood that due to the channel’s own attributes, health insurance product premiums account for less than 4% of the bancassurance channel. In the future, with the gradual enrichment of security products, selling high-value products to customers in the bancassurance channel through refined management and professional management training will be one of the most important paths for the next step of value growth in the bancassurance channel.

Status 5, the sales model is not new. Banking retail business is undergoing a rapid transformation from the traditional outlet operation-driven model to a digital customer operation mode. Bank outlets continue to shrink, and the “off-the-counter tide” has emerged. The epidemic has accelerated the overall onlineization of business. When the bank branch is no longer the main battlefield of the bank, it will certainly not be the battlefield for the insurance company to guide the main channel.

In the future, with the change in the way banks interact with end-customers, it will bring new challenges and opportunities to the sales model of insurance products through banking channels. Insurance companies need to check whether the current cooperation can effectively support the demands of digital transformation and upgrading of banks from various dimensions such as product system, sales force, operation process, information system, and ecological resources.

From product consignment to product co-creation, multiple paths enhance the value of bancassurance channels

At the moment when China‘s bancassurance channel is ushering in a new strategic opportunity period, how to seize a strategic commanding height in the future and release the value potential of bancassurance channel, Duan Lei made a summary of the key supporting elements of overseas bancassurance market practice, and combined with the Chinese market Based on its own characteristics and characteristics, it proposes eight paths to increase the value of the bancassurance channel, including partnership, customer management, product allocation, team building, co-construction of ecological service capabilities, syndicated linkage and customer empowerment.

According to reports, from the perspective of the global market, there are three typical forms of cooperation between banks and insurance companies.

The first is a strong resource combination represented by European bancassurance markets such as France, Italy and Spain. By controlling the equity of insurance companies, European banks realize a high degree of integration of banking and insurance business in the front, middle and back offices. Among them, key links such as product development and sales support use the co-created management and technology platform. Bancassurance channels account for more than 60% of premiums.

The second is the regional strategic alliance type represented by Singapore and Thailand. Foreign institutions have accelerated their entry into the Southeast Asian insurance market and introduced a new model of bancassurance cooperation, which has strong reference significance for the Chinese market. Relying on the leading insurance business philosophy, foreign-funded institutions have established long-term exclusive strategic cooperation agreements with leading banks in the region. In addition to basic product distribution, they have gradually realized in-depth cooperation in customer insight, product creation, and brand co-creation. The proportion of premiums Gradually climbed to more than 30%.

The third is the contract agency type represented by the United States, Japan and other markets. Due to the highly mature development of channels such as independent brokers and exclusive agents in the US life insurance industry, the proportion of bancassurance channel premiums has always been less than 5%. Similar to the situation in the United States, when the bancassurance channel emerged, the Japanese life insurance industry had entered a highly mature stage, and the core position of the agent channel was difficult to shake.

Through in-depth discussion of the experience in the development of bancassurance channels in the French, Italian and Southeast Asian markets, the industry has summarized the “dao” and “technique” of the successful bancassurance model from the leading practices in mature markets.

One is the irreversible trend of cooperation from shallow to deep. In Duan Lei’s view, the strong bundling and cooperation of banks with special relationships is not about simple product distribution, but how insurance companies can establish a deep and long-term cooperative relationship with banks, create exclusive and featured products, and truly integrate into the banking ecosystem. This is also insurance. A very important link that the company needs to invest heavily in next.

The second is to shift from a channel perspective to a customer perspective. In Wang Rundong’s view, to achieve a win-win situation for bancassurance, we must first focus on customers and segment the needs of customer groups. He said that the needs of mass customers are more focused on liquidity and basic protection products, while the needs of high net worth customers are focused on wealth appreciation services and investment and financing risk management.

“Low-income people still rely on products such as the new rural cooperative medical system, critical illness medical insurance, and Huimin Insurance. Individual insurance channels are more suitable for middle- and high-net-worth customers, while bancassurance can target middle-class to ultra-high-net-worth customers.” Wang Rundong said.

The third is team management. Duan Lei believes that insurance companies should transform from the special management model of bancassurance specialists to the empowerment model, and achieve a “1+1+N” integrated bancassurance service team, or a new type of bancassurance service team, which will become an insurance company in bancassurance services. The inevitable choice of channel management.

Fourth, from product consignment to product co-creation. Wang Rundong said: “In the cooperation of bancassurance channels, insurance companies and banks have their own advantages. On the one hand, banks have a large number of high-quality customer resources, and they have credibility; on the other hand, insurance companies have products, professional technology, and service ecology. Chain, the combination of the two can tap greater value for customers and meet more needs of customers.