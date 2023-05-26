be careful how you cook them. They can be very dangerous

Eggs are a very delicate food so much so that there is a way they should never be prepared or you risk contracting salmonella.

A nutritious and versatile food, eggs are also a very delicate product. Although they are prepared in so many ways and if they integrate into different recipes, there is one way they should never be cooked. Care must be taken because the risk is of contracting salmonella.

Used to make desserts, but also fresh pasta or delicious second courses egg they are used in so many ways in the kitchen and we certainly don’t need to explain it here.

We then talk about a product a lot nutritious so much so that, for example, they are an excellent protein source. Among the many advantages in favor of the egg is that you can consume both cooked but also crude, let’s think of the mayonnaise or the freshly beaten egg that we want to give as a snack to children.

However, in each case we are talking about a food delicate which needs some precautions and in particular among the many possible preparations there is one that we must avoid.

Beware of raw eggs

The point concerns the consumption of raw eggs and this because, especially if organic eggs are not used, the eggs can be contaminated by pathogens such as salmonella.

Therefore, whether it is for the preparation of the boiled egg or for the tiramisu cream, it is always better to do cook o pasteurize this ingredient as much as possible.

The salmonellain fact, it is one of the most common bacteria that cause gastrointestinal problems and causes symptoms such as fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea up to more serious pathogenic forms such as pneumonia, meningitis or septic arthritis.

Among other things, eggs are one of the most contaminated foods from this point of view, but to be more relaxed we can put into practice some precautions. In addition to prolonged cooking, it is advisable to keep the eggs in the fridge, always choose fresh eggs, wash the shell before breaking it.

If you then prepare dishes with semi-raw or pasteurized eggs, such as tiramisu, it is advisable to consume it immediately, at the most keep it in the fridge but not for too much time. Finally, if it comes to sauces such as mayonnaise, a few drops of lemon and/or vinegar lower the pH, reducing the risk of salmonella.

