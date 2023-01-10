Original title: Be vigilant, counterfeit medicines for the new crown in India flow into China!Someone once painted a fire extinguisher and sold it as an oxygen tank

The Paper reporter Xu Zhenhua

According to news from the official website of the National Medical Security Administration of China on January 8, the combination package of the “new crown specific drug” Naimatevir tablets/ritonavir tablets (Paxlovid, also known as “Pfizer’s new crown drug”) has not been approved due to high quotations from manufacturers. Can be successfully included in the medical insurance catalog. The high cost and greater demand have caused some people to turn their attention to Paxlovid generics.

India is known for its pharmaceutical industry and generic drug industry. The Indian media has paid attention to the phenomenon that Indian-made new crown generic drugs—even “fake drugs”—are circulating in China. According to the “Hindu” report on January 9, due to the huge demand for new crown drugs in Chinese society, some “counterfeit versions” of Indian new crown generic drugs have also flowed into the Chinese market.

What is the origin of India’s new crown generic drugs

According to a report by the US media Quartz on January 3, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the application of Nirmacom, a generic drug produced by Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero, on December 26 last year. The imitation object of this drug is the original drug Paxlovid, which is composed of Nematvir and Ritonavir. Original drugs refer to original new drugs, while generic drugs refer to drugs with the same active ingredients, dosage forms, administration routes and therapeutic effects as the original drugs, which are produced under the authorization of the original factory and provide choices for people in low- and middle-income countries.

This is the first time that a new crown generic drug has passed the prequalification of the World Health Organization. Quartz Finance Network pointed out that even though Paxlovid has been on the market in the United States for more than a year, its limited supply, delays in approval procedures and high prices still discourage many low- and middle-income countries.

According to a report by People’s Daily on January 9, the relevant person in charge of China’s National Medical Insurance Bureau said that the main reason why Paxlovid’s inclusion in the medical insurance negotiations failed was “high quotations.” There will be a temporary payment until March 31, 2023.” This also means that after March 31 this year, patients who need to use Paxlovid will have to pay for themselves.

According to Quartz Finance Network, after the WHO approves the qualification of Nirmacom, 95 low- and middle-income countries are expected to include this Paxlovid generic drug in their prescriptions. According to the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) agreement signed by the Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero, Hetero can produce a non-patented version of Paxlovid. The MMP, a United Nations-backed public health organization initially used to provide HIV drugs to non-rich countries, later negotiated patent rights with big pharmaceutical companies to allow manufacturers willing to sell affordable drugs to low- and middle-income countries to obtain production “Non-exclusive manufacturing rights” for certain drugs.

In 2021, Pfizer agreed to provide Paxlovid’s off-patent manufacturing rights through MMP without receiving royalties. Since then, several drugmakers in countries around the world have struggled to produce generics. Hetero is only the first new crown imitation to be pre-approved by the WHO. WHO’s approval means that the quality in its production process has been guaranteed.

Previously, Nirmacom had obtained emergency use authorization in India. Another Indian drugmaker, Zenara pharma, has also received emergency use authorization in India for a generic version of Paxlovid. According to the prescription, patients with new crowns should start taking Nirmacom within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

Hu Shanlian, a professor of health economics at the School of Public Health of Fudan University, said in an interview with The Paper that the current price of Paxlovid does not include patent fees. Although the drug can be copied, not every country can copy it. The United States has stipulated that the drug can be copied country range. There are currently 5 manufacturers in China that can imitate this drug, but they cannot sell it domestically. “So now we are also suggesting whether we can agree to sell Paxlovid generic drugs in China on the basis of legal compliance. This is also what we have made in terms of price. effort.”

Generic drugs have been exposed as “fake drugs”

The Indian new crown generic drugs that have appeared on Chinese e-commerce platforms include Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat and Molnatris. The first two are generics of Paxlovid, and the latter two are generics of Monupiravir jointly developed by Merck and Ricky Baker ( Molnipiravir). The South China Morning Post reported earlier that in China, the price of Paxlovid is about 2,980 yuan per box, while generic drugs in India can be bought for 530 to 1,600 yuan.

All four Covid-19 generics have been approved for emergency use by Indian authorities, but their use in China is not legal. Indian media emphasized that India has been persuading China, hoping that China will allow the import of Indian pharmaceutical products, because this will “reduce the huge trade deficit between the two countries.” Sahil Munjal, chairman of India’s Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), told Reuters that India wanted to step up production of fever medicines and exports of those medicines to China.

However, the Indian generic drug market is prone to chaos. The “Times of India” reported on January 9 that some Chinese health experts warned that the Chinese market is flooding with counterfeit versions of India’s new crown generic drugs. The Paper reported earlier that some Primovir generic drug samples do not contain the main ingredient of Nematevir, which means that it has no therapeutic effect and is a “fake drug”.

Although India has a proud pharmaceutical industry, since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, there have been scandals about the counterfeiting and fraud of new crown medical supplies in the country’s society. Agence France-Presse reported in 2021 that Indian fraud gangs used the crisis triggered by the new crown pandemic to benefit themselves in the fields of medicines, oxygen cylinders, and protective equipment (PPE), which even caused fatal consequences.

For example, some cyber scammers took advantage of the shortage of oxygen cylinders in Indian hospitals at the time, sold oxygen cylinders to people in need at a price of up to 205 US dollars (about 1390 yuan), and refused to deliver the goods after receiving the money , asking buyers to provide more funds. Another victim paid $616 for an oxygen cylinder, but couldn’t get it at all. Scammers have also repainted fire extinguishers and sold them as oxygen cylinders.

A criminal gang arrested by Indian authorities manufactured and sold a counterfeit antiviral drug “Remdesivir” (Remdesivir), which cost about 20 Indian rupees (about 1.65 yuan) per bottle and sold for more than 1 Ten thousand rupees (approximately RMB 823.55).

G20 presidency continues to push “medical diplomacy”?

Despite the chaos, the Indian authorities still hope to help developing countries with domestically produced new crown drugs, seeking to become the “voice of the global south”. According to the “India Express” report on January 6, Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Mansukh Mandaviya) emphasized that India is the rotating presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) in 2023. Innovation in the digital domain of health coverage and strengthening of the pharmaceutical sector are the three focus areas for health efforts during India’s G20 presidency.

According to the “India Express” report, an unnamed Indian official said that the troika (the previous, current and next presidency) of the G20 are all developing countries, “Now it is India that proposes the Global South (faced) Timing for the question.” As we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as vaccine production scales up, developed countries are purchasing several times more than they need, and some countries still don’t have (vaccine ). We will call for equitable services for the countries of the Global South. “

In January, April, June and August this year, India will hold meetings of health officials under the framework of the G20. The Indian authorities emphasized that the country will showcase its management of the new crown epidemic, medical services, affordable countermeasures, etc. at these meetings, and India will use its pharmaceutical policy agenda to promote vaccine production, medicines and diagnostics globally” Allocate as needed”.

In fact, as early as January 2021, India, known as the “world pharmaceutical factory”, announced in a high-profile manner that it would start “vaccine diplomacy” to provide new crown vaccines to developing countries such as South Asian neighbors. Statistics show that the Serum Institute of India is currently the world‘s largest vaccine manufacturer. Before the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, it produced 1.5 billion doses of various vaccines each year, 80% of which were exported.

Nevertheless, the “vaccine diplomacy” launched by the Indian authorities in January 2021 has raised questions about whether India can take into account domestic vaccination. After the Indian authorities launched “vaccine diplomacy”, the domestic vaccination rate has been at a low level for a long time, which is not as good as expected. In the first half of 2021, a large-scale outbreak of the new crown epidemic broke out in India, and it failed to achieve its policy goal of suppressing the epidemic in the country by promoting vaccination. At that time, the “fragmentation” and “privatization” of the country’s vaccine policy also caused confusion, and controversy and criticism continued. With the tense domestic epidemic situation, India once suspended its plan to export vaccines overseas, and the supply of vaccines in many countries around the world has been affected.