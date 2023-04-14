Original title: Be wary of the military and security shift in Japan’s foreign aid strategy

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a new version of the “Diplomatic Blue Book” on April 11. It not only called China‘s normal national defense development “the greatest strategic challenge in history”, but also exaggerated at the beginning that “with the changes in the international balance of power and the intensification of geopolitical competition, based on the The foundation of the free and open international order based on the rule of law is facing shattering,” declaring that “Japan’s surrounding areas are also facing the challenge of unilaterally changing the status quo by relying on strength.” This view of international order is marked by ideology, full of zero-sum game thinking of camp confrontation, and also mixed with Japan’s selfish desire to seek military loosening and status as a great power.

This selfishness can be seen from the April 5 Japanese Kishida Cabinet’s adoption of the “Government Security Support Ability Enhancement Support” (OSA) implementation policy, because this policy formally established its new system for providing military security assistance to foreign countries. Although this “low-key” document has not attracted much attention from the outside world, if it is viewed in the context of Japan’s promotion of military expansion, the potential impact of relevant policies cannot be underestimated. In connection with Japan’s recent series of actions in the field of military security, this new policy is worthy of vigilance in at least three aspects.

First, it marked the military security turn of Japan’s foreign aid strategy. After World War II, Japan provided extensive aid to developing countries through the Government Development Assistance (ODA), becoming a major development aid country and helping Japan to shape the image of a “peaceful country”. According to the Japanese government, the main purpose of establishing this new OSA system outside the ODA framework is to meet the security needs of “like-minded” countries, and to provide capacity-building support, including military supplies, to relevant countries through free financial cooperation. . In the previously approved fiscal year 2023 budget, the Japanese government allocated 2 billion yen for related cooperation. Although the scale is still small compared with ODA, Japan intends to establish it as a new pillar of foreign aid strategy in the future and create a new starting point for exporting military and security influences. This is obviously in line with Japan’s national strategic goal of seeking the status of a political and military power.

Second, it will help Japan further break through the restricted military security zone. Judging from the trend of Japan’s current round of military expansion, in addition to seeking “frontal breakthroughs” such as expanding defense expenditures and developing offensive military forces, it also shows a distinctive feature of “horizontal breakthroughs”, that is, the expansion and deepening of foreign military cooperation. For Japan, which is subject to a pacifist constitution, the latter breakthrough is more concealed and faces less internal and external resistance. It is not difficult to foresee that Japan will carry out foreign military aid through the OSA mechanism in the future, which will gradually lift the constraints of the “three principles of defense equipment transfer” and help Japan further expand the scope of overseas military activities. “The policy is completely in name only. In addition, Japan’s defense industry can also use this to expand overseas business interests. At present, the Japan Defense Industry Production Base Strengthening Act has entered the stage of deliberation by the National Assembly, and it is expected to form a supporting linkage with the OSA mechanism after it is promulgated in the future.

Third, it heralds a negative change in Japan’s regional security role. The Japanese government claims that the fundamental purpose of the OSA system is to “create a security environment favorable to Japan” and that it highlights ideological orientation in the selection of aid recipients. The old tune should be based on maintaining the “international order based on the rule of law” and the recipient countries should be considered. “Democratization, rule of law and human rights situation” of the Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno stated that “to create a security environment favorable to Japan, in addition to fundamentally strengthening its own defense capabilities, it is also indispensable to increase the deterrence of its allies.” Although Japan declares in its policy documents that it will not directly intervene in international conflicts, its potential aid targets are mainly concentrated in the “Indo-Pacific” region, and Southeast Asian countries may become key targets. This also added the color of geo-confrontation to the OSA New Deal, paving the way for Japan’s further involvement in geo-hot issues such as the South China Sea. In the interpretation of foreign media, OSA has been directly characterized as a “new system to support friendly forces”, and it is believed that Japan will become “the creator of the regional security situation”.

As an island country located on the edge of the Eurasian continent, Japan’s foreign strategy has always been run through the thinking of geopolitical power competition. On the one hand, it must maintain and expand Japan’s power boundary as a “maritime country”, and on the other hand, it must check and balance the influence of the mainland and prevent land power. Oceanic expansion of great powers. In the context of the intensified Sino-US Asia-Pacific game, Japan has shown a clear policy orientation of “uniting the United States to control China” and constantly manipulating issues in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, which is a direct manifestation of Japan’s international power concept. Despite the continuous decline in its national power, Japan has bucked the trend and is not satisfied with maintaining its international influence through foreign economic aid. It also seeks to expand its international security influence under the banner of “creating a security environment favorable to Japan”. Play the first move in the face of major regional changes, and actively participate in the “power game” of great power competition, so as to seize a favorable position in the new regional order and power structure.

Recently, Japan has not only actively participated in various small multilateral security mechanisms led by the United States, tried to introduce NATO into the Asia-Pacific, and promoted the trilateral security cooperation between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, but also flattered the United States‘ “decoupling and breaking chains” plan under the banner of “economic security”. These practices have cast a shadow over the unity and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and exacerbated the risk of division and confrontation in the region. Regarding the impact of Japan’s foreign military security assistance in the future, I am afraid that it needs to be viewed and responded to from the perspective of a “spoiler” in regional security.

Needless to say, Japan’s relevant actions are an obvious attempt to check and balance China‘s rise. In the previous “Three Security Documents”, the Kishida government positioned China as “the biggest strategic challenge it has faced so far”, highlighting the policy direction of preventing, containing and deterring China. But at the same time, Japan also shows an ambivalence towards China. In the recent high-level consultations on maritime affairs between China and Japan, the two sides reached an eight-point consensus, and the Japanese side also showed its willingness to maintain dialogue and communication with the Chinese side and manage and control conflicts. But this kind of double-faced approach is not a long-term solution after all. Japan’s rulers still need to realize that the security environment Japan wants to create cannot be achieved by confronting China, and China‘s support and recognition cannot be achieved without China‘s support and recognition.

(Xiang Haoyu, the author is a Distinguished Researcher at the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, China Institute of International Studies)