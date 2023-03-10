From 14 to 16 April Torino Comics returns to Lingotto Fiere in Turin, for its XXVII edition. The event, organized by Just for fun in joint venture with GL events Italia, attracts tens of thousands of fans of comics, manga, anime, cinema, games, esports, videogames to the Piedmontese capital every year and of course the inevitable cosplayers, coming from all Italy.

The event will take place in Pavilions 1, 2 and 3 of Lingotto Fiere.

There will be seven main thematic areas of the event:

Area Comics, with Italian – and not only – protagonists from the world of comics, sketches and personalized drawings, conferences and meetings.

Cosplay area: international competitions, great guests, karaoke and karacosplay, thematic workshops organized by the “Cospa Family” association.

Games, Esports and Videogames, with the national finals of the tournaments of the most important titles on the market, role-playing, card and table games, live demonstrations and the presence of the major Italian publishers in the sector.

Music & live: entertainment, performances and concerts by the artists most loved by the public.

Movie: a hall that hosts an animated film festival, in collaboration with the Sardinia Film Festival.

Dubbing meetings and events with the most famous voices of movies, TV series and cartoons.

Content Creator: youtubers, tiktokers, and streamers meet enthusiasts with meet&greets and entertainment events.

Lots of new features for 2023, including workshops for schools and an animated film festival in collaboration with the Sardinia Film Festival. But above all, this edition of Torino Comics is becoming increasingly accessible and family friendly: accessibility and inclusiveness are the keywords of the 2023 edition of the event.

Be your superhero, the official manifesto of Gabriele Dell’Otto .

Be your superhero, the official poster of the XXVII edition of Torino Comics, is designed by Gabriele Dell’Otto, the world-famous Roman cartoonist and illustrator, guest of honor at the event. Dell’Otto has been collaborating with the Marvel universe since 1998, first for the European division and then, from 2022 for Marvel USA; at the same time he started the collaboration with DC Comics in the United States. In the last 5 years he has been engaged in the creation of the 102 illustrations of the three cantos of the Divine Comedy commented by prof. Franco Nembrini (Mondadori).

In a video posted on the official Torino Comics youtube channel (https://youtu.be/MaHbuqOkB8Y) Dell’Otto explains the genesis and meaning of the manifesto: “I tried to represent in a single image the keywords of this edition, inclusiveness and reuse of old technologies in an eco-sustainable way, naturally combining them with the city of Turin. When I started thinking about the poster, I always started from a wrong assumption: that a disabled person would be happier if he were in a different condition. The right perspective, however, is another: the key concept is proability. I therefore imagined a probable little girl who drives a large mecha, a Japanese robot with vintage technology, in the style of Future Boy Conan. I then found numerous disused hydroelectric factories in Piedmont with large turbines that gave me the inspiration to make a synthesis between proability and reuse of existing technology. What better technology than water, which does not pollute? And here is the summary: a probable little girl who dialogues with nature and with technology, with her hand on the lever to control a mecha. Because each of us can be a superhero.”

Accessibility and inclusiveness: the keywords of the 2023 edition.

A fair that really wants to be for everyone, easily accessible and usable. It is the result of the work carried out by Torino Comics in collaboration with the Agenda della Disbilità project, created by the Council for People in Difficulty in collaboration with the CRT Foundation to promote the social inclusion of people with disabilities. An ambitious mission that the Consulta constantly seeks to achieve through various actions, including that of playing because, as we know, learning also (and above all) comes from having fun. At Torino Comics the theme of accessibility develops on two fronts: making the event and the Lingotto Fiere spaces usable also for people with disabilities (there is an area for wheelchair users and platforms near the main stage that facilitate access); sensitizing all the public to the difficulties and sensitivities of people with disabilities. An area of ​​Pavilion 2 is conceived and set up precisely to offer the public an experiential and immersive activity. The Escape Room Light Fight Discrimination makes the participants reflect on the various forms that discrimination can take, with a focus on disabilities, helping them to understand the most hidden forms, which on closer inspection are before our eyes in everyday life (on the model of Escape4Change, experiences of immersive and cooperative entertainment as agents of learning and change). Play as a team, change the reality is the claim that accompanies the entire gaming experience, with the view that success can only be achieved through cooperation.

In the area there is also an itinerary to be followed in a wheelchair and an olfactory island to be approached blindfolded, in collaboration with WeGlad, a startup that deals with social technology and mapping of streets and interiors to make accessibility known spaces for those with motor and non-motor difficulties. Again to try to put themselves in the shoes of others, the public can put themselves to the test with the inclusive video game created by the Novis Games team, a Turin startup that has developed the first gaming platform accessible to the visually impaired and blind. Participants have the opportunity to challenge each other in different matches using only the vibrations of the mobile phone and the spatialized 3D audio in the headphones.

The space dedicated to raising awareness on disability issues hosts workshops for schools on Friday and Saturday mornings, and is open to the general public on Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

L’area family

A protected relaxation and play area, in collaboration with Carioca, is the new space dedicated to families and the very young, who can access freely during all event days. Games, constructions, paints for drawing and big cushions are available to accompanied little visitors. Twice a day there is a real itinerary of activities with magic shows, animated readings and much more. This area is the result of an increasingly determined commitment by Torino Comics to make the event accessible to everyone, at any age.

Torino Comics opens to schools: laboratories

Torino Comics in 2023 opens to schools with educational projects, workshops and meetings dedicated to students of all ages. The keywords of the XXVII edition of the event – ​​accessibility, inclusiveness, but also eco-sustainability and creativity – are expressed in all the initiatives proposed to young people, who can understand their meaning and value thanks to practical, experiential and immersive activities. To date, more than fifty classes of primary and secondary schools have already joined, coming from the area but also from other regions of central Italy, for a total of over a thousand students. A comics workshop is scheduled in collaboration with the International School of Comics of Turin, one dedicated to the creation of a cosplay, a scenographic make-up masterclass, a sensory laboratory dedicated to inclusion, in collaboration with the Agenda della Disbilità project, and one on the issues of water consumption and damage from plastic abuse, in collaboration with Hydra.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased on the vivaticket.it portal. Until 7 April it is possible to purchase at a discounted rate: full ticket for €15 + pre-sale rights, reduced to €12; from 8 April tickets will be at full price: €18 full price, €15 reduced price. Special rate for cosplayers at €12.