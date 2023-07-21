Beabadoobee Presents New Viral Single “The Way Things Go”

After reaping success with the release of “Fake It Flowers” (20), especially thanks to the good reviews and his debut in the top 10 from the UK charts beabadoobee returns to introduce us to “The Way Things Go”; a theme light that extols the acceptance. “I don’t care that things are like that”, she sings, willing to accept the cards that life sometimes deals you. From the director’s hand Jacob Erlandbeabadoobee stars in an official video with the guitarist Jacob Budgen surrounded by ballet dancers. And it is the song that has increased its views and listens the fastest of those signed by the singer.

With this release, Beabadoobee continues his effervescent activity and continues to climb the steps in his career. With only 23 years has two acclaimed albums y five EPs of great sound diversityin addition to having acted as an opening act for the superstar Taylor Swiftnothing more and nothing less, than in his enormous tour of stadiums “The Eras Tour”. Con “Fake It Flowers”, The Times predicted the title of “the charismatic star of the indie revival“. The fantastic world that he presented with “Beatopia” (22), his latest album, debuted on the top 5 from the British charts and was accompanied by a tour of United Kingdom, North America y Asia.

Who would tell the Beatrice Laus of 2017 that only six years later would be nominated for the BRIT and BBC Sound Of awardswinning the NME’S 2022 Radar and with 5 billion streams thanks to a huge fan base of the Generation Z. “The Way Things Go” went viral on the networks, anticipating what is to come. Later this month, she will embark on a concert series for United Statess with dates in the Terminal 5 of NYhe Greek Theatre of The Angels, Lollapallooza y Outside Lands. In addition to with Taylor Swifthas acted as opening act for The 1975, Halsey y Clairo. “The Way Things Go” is now available on all digital platforms.