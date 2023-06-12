Beach Fossils, review of their album Bunny (2023)

“Bunny” it could well be the disk that Beach Fossils they always aspired to do. Or, at least, the one that they insinuated that they could achieve when they definitively exploited their compositional vein. The fourth album by those from Brooklyn is a splendid treatise on indie-pop with 90s echoes and light touches of a very selective type of shoegaze –an extremely friendly one–, with careful songs and clean melodies that find complement (and at the same time contrast) in the minute mist that accompanies them and suggests an additional halo of mystery.

This is what happens with the eleven pieces delivered by the quartet, which follow one another harmoniously to motivate the satisfaction of a listener pleased with the siren songs that resound for barely forty minutes. A conquest worked and that begins immediately with the virtues of “Sleeping On My Own”, to later be confirmed thanks to other successes such as “Run To The Moon”, “Don’t Fade Away” or the absolutely delicious “(Just Like The) Setting Sun” y “Tough Love”. For his part, “Anything Is Anything” could have belonged to Ride, whereas with “Dare Me” it is inevitable not to remember the French Phoenix. “Numb” and the rocking calm of “Waterfall” they resoundingly confirm sensations and, acting as a closure, accentuate the taste in the mouth distilled by the reference in question.

“Bunny” It is one of those works that start out convincing and end up making them fall in love, settling in the listener protected by a vaporous and insinuating beauty before which they proceed to give in and all that remains is to nod as a sign of approval for the work of the quartet. After other interesting titles such as the self-titled debut of 2010, “Clash The Truth” (Captured Tracks, 13) o “Somersault” (Bayonet Records, 17), Beach Fossils compete in the process towards greater transcendence thanks to what is the most transcendent, rounded and, ultimately, delicious album of their entire career.