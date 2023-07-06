Home » Beach near Ulcinj on the list of most popular tourist destinations | Info
Beach near Ulcinj on the list of most popular tourist destinations | Info

“Velika plaža” in Ulcinj was declared one of the most popular tourist destinations by the “New York Times” in 2010.

Big beach” in Montenegro, Ulcinj is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations. This was confirmed by the “New York Times” back in 2010.

The sandy beach is located in Ulcinj, it is 13 kilometers long and its name is “Velika plaža”, and its nickname is “Ulcinj Copacabana“. It is five kilometers from the city, a there is room for everyone, as around 150,000 bathers reportedly come to this beach!

The sand is rich in minerals and has healing properties. Visitors to this beach have two options for hiding from the sun – placing an umbrella or the shade of a pine forest.

In addition to swimming and sunbathing, kitesurfing is among the most popular activities due to the pleasant winds that blow here in the summer, and there is also room for divers, volleyball players, tennis players, handball players, those who like long shallows, but also those who like to swim in the depth of the distant horizon. The whole area is great for vacationing because there are twenty more beaches lined up here, so there is plenty of choice.

00:19 Montenegro Source: TikTok/montenegrinbeauty

(MONDO/punkufer.hr)

