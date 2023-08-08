Bear Causes Delays on Iraqi Airways Flight from Baghdad to Dubai

Title: Bear Escape Causes Delays on Iraqi Airways Flight to Dubai

Subtitle: Iraqi Airways apologizes after bear cub escapes from cargo box during flight

Abu Dhabi (CNN) – A bear cub that managed to escape from its box in the cargo hold of an Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad to Dubai caused significant delays on Friday. As a video circulated online, an airline passenger complained that the return flight to Baghdad was delayed by “more than an hour due to a bear in the cargo hold.”

In the video, the bear cub can be seen wandering around the plane while passengers try to calm and comfort it. Iraqi Airways immediately issued an apology after the incident and stated that the bear was eventually sedated and removed from the aircraft by a team of specialists in Dubai.

According to a statement shared with CNN, the airline clarified that the bear escaped from the box upon arrival at Dubai Airport. Iraqi Airways expressed regret to the passengers on the flight from Baghdad International Airport and explained that the delay was due to the incident in the cargo hold.

The statement also reassured that the bear’s transportation had adhered to international animal welfare guidelines. The crew of the plane collaborated with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, who promptly sent a specialized team to safely remove the bear from the aircraft. After ensuring no damage was caused, the flight returned to Baghdad.

The airline did not disclose the reason for transporting the bear to the United Arab Emirates, nor did they provide any updates on the wellbeing of the bear after it was sedated and removed from the plane. CNN reached out to the Iraqi government for additional information regarding the bears.

In response to the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation into the bear’s escape, as announced by the prime minister’s office on Sunday.

As more details emerge, the bear escape incident on the Iraqi Airways flight has raised questions about the safety and security protocols for transporting live animals on commercial flights. The incident serves as a reminder for airlines and authorities to ensure proper measures are in place to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

