Bear or Human? Chinese Zoo Denies Rumors of Costume Conspiracy

Title: Chinese Zoo Denies Rumors of Bears in Human Costumes

(CNN) – Videos of a sun bear at Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China standing on its hind legs have sparked wild rumors and conspiracy theories online, claiming that the bear is actually a person dressed in a costume. The zoo has firmly denied these suggestions, stating that people “do not understand” the unique features and behaviors of this particular bear species.

Addressing the growing speculation in a statement written from the perspective of the bear named “Angela,” Hangzhou Zoo officials clarified that the sun bear in question is indeed a sun bear and not any other animal species. The zoo even humorously stated that the bear received a call from the director to check if it had skipped work and found a human substitute to take its place.

Videos of the sun bear, which were widely shared on the popular Chinese microblogging site Weibo, showcased the bear’s upright posture and loose folds of fur on its rear, leading to its peculiar appearance and sparking rumors of a human imposter. While this may seem like an unlikely tactic, Chinese zoos have previously faced criticism for attempting to pass off domestic pets as wild animals.

In 2013, a central province zoo angered visitors by disguising a Tibetan mastiff dog as a lion. Visitors were taken aback when they heard the “lion” bark, revealing the deception. Similarly, another Chinese zoo in Sichuan province shockingly presented a golden retriever in a cage labeled as an African lion enclosure.

Sun bears, originating from the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, are the smallest bear species in the world. Experts note that adult sun bears typically reach a height of up to 70 centimeters and weigh between 25 and 65 kilograms. They possess distinctive crescent-shaped patches of amber fur on their chests and are known for their long tongues, which aid in extracting honey from hives. This characteristic has earned them the name “beruang madu” (bear of honey) in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Tragically, sun bears face numerous threats in the wild, including poaching and deforestation. Conservation organizations such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Borneo Solar Bear Conservation Center (BSCC) in Sabah, Malaysia, report that their population has declined by 35% over the last three decades. As a result, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified sun bears as vulnerable.

While the videos of the sun bear standing upright may have caused a stir on social media, Hangzhou Zoo continues to maintain that the animal is indeed a sun bear and not a human impersonator. As conservation efforts for this threatened species continue, it is crucial to spread awareness and understanding about the unique characteristics and challenges faced by sun bears in the wild.

