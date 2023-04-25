Beat up a woman on Čukarica | Info

The drama happened on Sunday, around 2 pm, in the family home in Belgrade.

The thug SM who beat his wife and threw him out of the houseand then assaulted two brothers with a pistol, threatening to kill them all, he was disarmed after a film chase in Čukarica and the intervention of special forces with long barrels, who placed him behind bars.

The drama happened on Sunday, around 2 pm, in the family home in Belgrade. Suspect SM lured the brothers to his part of the house under the pretext of “helping him with something”. When they went there he pulled a gun on them. Brother IM several times hit him on the head with the handle of the gun, while he broke the nose and skull of the other brother.The brothers tried to overpower him and defend themselves, after a few blows they ran away from the thug to call the police. Suspects SM ran off with a gun, threatening to come back to kill them all.

Soon the police came, who subsequently called the special forces with long hoseswhich are after a cinematic chase through the fields, they managed to catch him and defeat him. The younger brother was sent home after having his head sewn up at the Emergency Center in Belgrade, while the older brother with serious injuries was kept for observation for a day. He was discharged this morning for home treatment with a doctor’s warning to come for a head scan.

The suspect was detained for 48 hours by the police, after which he will be brought to the prosecutor on duty for questioning, while the gun he used to threaten the brothers was taken from him. How Courier finds out, he suspected of attempted murder of two brothers and physical abuse of his wife, for which he will most likely be detained for up to 30 days.

According to unofficial information from the investigation SM is suspected of beating his wife for years. The woman is afraid that he will kill her and the children if he is released to defend himself from freedom. He is already known to the police and has been arrested several times for violent behavior, debt collection and domestic violence. The wife of the suspect JM told the media that she fears for the safety of her family and pointed out that her children were also facing serious threats.

“We want to protect ourselves and the most important thing for us is that my husband remains in custody. I did not dare to report him to the police when he attacked me. This time he attacked my brothers, which only confirms that he is dangerous. If he is released from prison, we fear that he may to do some evil,” said the frightened woman.

According to a source close to the investigation, one of the two attacked told the police that he thought SM was going to kill them.

“He was under the influence of narcotics, we saw that he was holding a gun and we tried to calm him down, but he attacked us and frantically started hitting us in the head with a gun,” one of the attacked IM brothers told the police

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm

062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

(MONDO/Kurir)