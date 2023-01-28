FROM THE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. The video that is shaking America was released yesterday evening shortly after 7 pm by the Memphis police and immediately relaunched by the American all news TV. The video – in reality it is four clips taken by the agents’ bodycam and by a fixed aerial camera – documents the arrest, the scuffle, the escape and finally the capture and beating, which the Memphis, Tennessee police officers gave to 29-year-old black Tire Nichols.

The episode happened at 20:30 on January 7th. The boy died three days later in hospital. Five policemen, also African-American, involved in the beating were immediately fired from the police, Thursday they were indicted on second-degree murder, assault and aggravated kidnapping. Four of them are out on bail. They are all part of a unit called Scorpion (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) created in 2021, not new to cracking down. So much so that the dissolution was called from many quarters.

A dozen American cities have mobilized all the police forces for protests, following the dissemination of the video, as in 1992 in Los Angeles after the killing of Rodney King. In the Tennessee city, protesters blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River and leads to Arkansas. In Washington, dozens of protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, near Black Lives Matter Plaza, and on K Street while in Boston they marched along Tremont Street, creating problems for city traffic. NBC reports protests also in Sacramento, San Francisco, Atlanta, Asheville, Philadelphia, Providence and Dallas.

The authorities, the White House and even Tire’s mother have called on citizens to protest peacefully.

The four videos mark the phases. In the first we see the arrest of the young man. The cause is dangerous driving, but it is not clear what triggers the altercation and the reaction of the policemen. The young man shouts “mom, mom, mom” and asks with anguish in his voice what is happening “damn I didn’t do anything, I’m going home”, while the agents order him to “stay down”. Here he is pepper sprayed. He ends up in the eyes of an agent. Long minutes go by in which the policeman is seen throwing water on his eyes. Tire wriggles free and flees.

In the second segment there is the hunt for the boy and then the arrest. A third party is mostly obscured, the bodycam is broken, voices are heard.

However, the video to which the FBI and the local police have referred in recent days is the latest. The one where, in the words of the family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, “Tire was beaten like a pot.” “They kicked him like a football,” noted the mother’s husband, Rodney Wells.

Kicks, punches, a metal stick. The camera hangs from a light pole and collects the strongest testimonies. You see the policemen smoking as if everything were calm, there are not only the five indicted, but at least a dozen. The ambulance with two paramedics – suspended and also under investigation, not the same as the five policemen – arrived 22 minutes later. Tire is slumped and leaning against a carriage and they yell at him: “Sit down, you son of a bitch.” Nobody helps him. And only after half an hour Tire manages to speak, saying that he can’t breathe.

The rest comes from medical records and reports. They take him to the hospital. At 4 in the morning the doctor calls the mother, asks why she is not here, her son is going into cardiac arrest. But the woman, Row Vaughn Wells, had been prevented from entering shortly before by the police because Tire is “under arrest”. When he arrives at the hospital late at night, “Tire is no longer with us,” he said. On January 10, he died of a hemorrhage probably due to the beating.

The images went around the country, Rodney King’s daughter said she was “sick and embittered”. City mayors had held an emergency meeting with White House officials this afternoon.