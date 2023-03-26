Irma Testa world champion. The boxer from Campania wins the gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Delhi, India, beating the Kazakh Karina Ibragimova in the final. As she dictates the nickname to her, «Butterfly», she Irma danced in the ring: victory on points, five to zero for the Italian athlete, with a partial score of 30-27 for four out of five judges. She was the first Italian boxer at the Olympics (Rio 2016), first Olympic podium (historic bronze in Tokyo 2020), she recently turned 25 (last December) she is already a European champion and from today also a world champion. A circle that closes.

«I am very happy with this medal, with this title», Irma’s words immediately, a few minutes after leaving the ring. I have been working so much for years she – he added -. To win this title, I sacrificed my adolescence, my whole life, but if these are the results, I would like to do it for another twenty years.”. Before her, a revolutionary boxer, Italian women’s boxing did not exist. Now the focus is on the Paris Olympics. In the crosshairs the Olympic gold.