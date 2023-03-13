A woman from Irgoli is hospitalized in very critical conditions in the intensive care unit of the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital, following a very violent attack suffered by her ex-boyfriend.

The man, Bastiano Secci, already convicted of the murder of his sister-in-law for which he was released from prison three years ago after serving a 16-year prison sentence, was tracked down and arrested by the carabinieri of the Siniscola company, who intervened to shed light on the very serious episode of violence. The attack occurred at the woman’s home last night.

Patrizia Dessì, this is the name of the victim, rescued by 118, she arrived at the emergency room of the hospital in the center of Barbagia in desperate conditions and the doctors immediately transferred her to intensive carewith a reserved prognosis.

