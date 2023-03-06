Comics and the world of illustration are fundamental elements for the cultural identity of this art, and Beatrice “Kyoo” Garofalo is a very good artist, able to use this language, creating a direct impact with the reader, giving life to stories with an authentic and lively trait that can only excite and involve.

In order not to leave you too much suspense, let’s go and meet her…

HI! My name is Beatrice, aka KyOo, and thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to appear on your site! I am 27 years old, I have a degree in Graphic Design and today I am a freelance illustrator. I live in the province of Potenza, but I plan to move to northern Italy shortly. I am passionate about astronomy and science on the one hand, and the occult and esotericism on the other, although they are totally opposite branches. In my spare time I love crafting, playing video games, writing stories, reading fantasy romances and listening to lots of music. My dream would be to travel around the world!

How the passion for comics was born.

I didn’t mention the manga earlier because I was going to talk about it here, so I can say that comics were never something that particularly appealed to me when I was growing up. The reason was that, living in a small town, there were no manga, and all I could do was enjoy the anime they showed on TV. Growing up, comics became part of my life for the simple fact that the drawings I made were aimed at the manga genre, and following the artist’s path has inexorably thrust me into this world. So I would feel at fault to define myself as a “buff of comics”, towards those who have studied comics with passion and meticulousness of details and history. I simply express what I feel through it.

You present us your works and in particular “Balance of Destiny”.

Prior to Balance of Destiny, I had published an augmented reality artbook with my first publisher. A project that had been my launch pad, and certainly my first real first-hand editorial experience. Balance of Destiny, on the other hand, is a story that I already had in mind before entering the publishing world, and it was 6 years before it could see the light. It is the most important story and that most characterizes my inner aspect. The plot tells of a girl, Mira, who lives her quiet life as a high school student. This is until a new student moves into her class, Shan, and from that moment this boy begins to be particularly present in her life for no particular reason. The reason he will soon find out, because during a lunar eclipse, Mira is teleported to a mysterious world called Destiny, the Kingdom of Chess. Here, she will discover that Shan actually entered her life to act as her guardian in her role as the Chosen One, tasked with restoring Balance to the Chaos that plagued both white and black chess. It is a story that hides many secrets to discover, emotions to reveal, magic and funny gags. The first volume was published at Lucca Comics 2022, experiencing a success that I certainly didn’t expect. The next volume is actually already finished, but will be published at Lucca Comics 2023.

The choice of shots, the work of the details, the meticulous documentation. How necessary is it for the success of a good comic?

These mentioned are the three FUNDAMENTAL things for the success of a comic. Being cartoonists means not only being artists, but above all screenwriters and directors. In my years of creating BoD I made hundreds of pages of notes and meticulous studies of every aspect of my story, I tried to fill every possible plot hole and explain everything that was necessary. Each volume, each chapter, each single cartoon, follows a logical thread which is based not only on what I wanted to convey but also on technical notions. Unfortunately I’ve never had the chance to attend a manga school, so what I know is all self-taught, but I studied directing and screenwriting, which helped me a little bit. My editor says that when I do my manga “I already think like an anime”. And certainly a well-studied work can be seen from the first moment compared to a less elaborate one (from any point of view, not just in terms of design). It is often thought that knowing how to make beautiful drawings is enough, but this is only 20% of all the work!

How important is the background, for an author, for the creativity of cinema, theatre, literature, painting…

I believe that everyone’s personal story is a fundamental factor, as what we express in a story, in one way or another, comes to life from our experiences and our past. More than background, I’d rather talk about emotional experience, that’s it. A person who has lived a mostly quiet life is not necessarily less sensitive or prepared than someone who has been able to experience her adventures. I therefore think that the way we think and address the world is inevitably transferred to the works we create.

In the narration of your works, do you see yourself in any character?

I see myself a bit in all my characters, in some way each of them has something of me, and indeed, sometimes I’m even afraid of not being able to totally detach them from my person. Obviously I see myself in all respects in the protagonists, they are the two most important parts. Mira is me when I was her age, 17, and Shan is that deep and hidden part that grows with me day after day.

What do you attribute the great success of manga in Italy?

Seeing more and more people becoming passionate about the world of manga over the years has made me very happy. When I was little I was almost afraid to say that I liked “those cartoons”, while today I am more than proud to say it, already for several years now. I think the success came thanks to the Internet, certainly, for having made it possible to discover something so beautiful from the other side of the world, but above all thanks to the new generations. I am totally grateful to the new generations for being so open and inclusive not only towards manga, but towards everything new in general. It is thanks to their passion that today I can be a cartoonist, which I would never have been able to do if manga had remained a “Chinese comic for children”.

It’s your moment… what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

If you’ve made it to read this far, I sincerely thank you! And obviously thanks to Fabio who offered me this interview! Always remember to hold on to your dreams and above all to your determination, because that will take you far. And if you are interested in Balance of Destiny, just go to the Mangasenpai website and type the title in the search bar! Thanks again and see you soon!