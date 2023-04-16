Beatriz Flamini’s feat, 500 days in a cave: “Is the queen really dead?”

“For more than a year and a half I haven’t spoken to anyone, only myself.” It looks like the incipit of a novel. 500 days of solitude: the incredible story of Beatriz Flamini, a Spanish extreme athlete, now in her fifties, who has just emerged from a cave not far from Granada after 500 days of total isolation. A test of endurance and an unprecedented adventure. It is the new world record for survival underground. Unbeatable.

When she went down to a depth of seventy meters, in a rock cavity the size of a bedroom, Beatriz was 48 years old. The war hadn’t broken out in Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth was still alive (“it’s the thing that amazed me the most”, says Beatriz), Messi was still pursuing his World Cup dream with Argentina. The game could continue: Draghi, Bolsonaro, Merkel. We didn’t know what GPT Chat was and no soup was thrown on the artworks. In these 500 days he has had none – none! – news from the surface. “I’m still stuck on November 21, 2021,” she said on Friday as soon as she resurfaced. “I know nothing of the world.” Our newspaper, that distant November Sunday, headlined: “The super green pass is coming”.

It is impossible to imagine how one can live voluntarily trapped for so long. The previous survival record, unfortunately not voluntary, was held by Chilean and Bolivian miners trapped for 69 days in a mine in 2010. What is the first question we would ask ourselves once we resurfaced after almost two years? Beatriz made the simplest request in the world: “Can I take a shower? Then I’ll tell you everything » she said. Her friends and colleagues held her up, “because I’ve lost my sense of balance.”

The athlete, a professional mountaineer, resisted with very little: canned and freeze-dried food, a thousand liters of water to hydrate and 60 books (we don’t know which ones she chose, but one wonders: “And which ones would we take?”) . But Beatriz didn’t just read: she did physical activity, drew and knitted.

Although she had no contact with the surface, there were those who monitored her remotely: scientists and doctors who monitored her health. In the intricate belly of the mountain where she has taken up residence there was an intermediate cave: there exchanges took place, without ever coming into direct contact. Her 500 days were also an experiment for the “Timecave” project, dedicated to the psychological effects of isolation. Her experience will soon also become a TV documentary.

There were difficult moments that made her falter. An invasion of flies and midges: «I was covered in insects, I didn’t know what to do anymore». Even the calendar was added: “After about two months I was no longer able to keep count: I had completely lost track of time, I thought I’d been inside for 160-170 days but only 60 had passed”. The biggest challenge, however, was the silence and solitude. She suffered auditory hallucinations, so much so that she had to go out for a few days in 2022 and still remain isolated in a tent. But net of the problems, the balance remains positive: «An exceptional experience. Unbeatable », she said yesterday.

So Beatriz showed us the other side of the myth of the cave. Not the Platonic one, but a new myth, where reality is closed inside and appears only for a single person. A woman who resists in the exact center of a black hole, never imploding. The world out there goes on and that of Beatriz stops. And viceversa. Governments passed, wars broke out and she stayed there. With her crochet, her books and the silent universe of her thoughts.