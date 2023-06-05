Beatriz Hadad Maja spoke about Novak Djokovic | Sports

Brazilian Beatriz Hadad Maja had Novak’s words in her head during the dramatic match that lasted almost four hours!

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/rolandgarros/eurosport

“My coach sent me an interview with Novak Djokovic and he talked about how nervous he is in matches. If Djokovic is nervous, who am I not to be? This is normal and we have to accept it and improve under pressure“, she said Beatriz Hadad Maja after the longest women’s match at this Roland Garros and one of the longest in history.

In the fourth round, after a great fight, the Brazilian defeated Sara Soribes Tormo after almost four hours of play, and immediately after the victory, in an interview on the court, she pointed out that Novak’s words led her to victory. It wasn’t easy to even play for so long and manage to control emotions…

“I think the emotions were there for both of us. As I said after the last match, when we play big matches against big opponents in big tournaments it’s difficult. We played for almost four hours, so it wasn’t just about tennis, there was a lot for us was going through my head. I was trying to give myself another chance because I know I missed some shots. I’m very happy and proud that I didn’t give up and I tried to push myself to the limit and I think that’s why I deserved to win,” she said.

After taking the lead in the first set, she lost it in a tie-break 7:6, and then in the second with a score of 3:0 for the tennis player from Spain, she lost 40:15 in the game. How did she manage to turn it around?

“I think it is crucial to play every point regardless of the result. In the last round I was losing 5:1, so 3:0 is not so terrible. I tried to think positively and I thought that my opponent is also nervous if I am nervous” , she said.

In the end, they had to ask her if, apart from Novak, her idol is also Gustavo Cuerte, the Brazilian who won Roland Garros in 1997, 2000 and 2001.

“Guga is my idol, when he won his first title I was one year old. I grew up listening to him, he inspired me and I had the opportunity to meet him. I’m happy that he supports me.”