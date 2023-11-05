Beaujolais Nouveau – Mondolinguo – French

This week, download activities on Beaujolais Nouveau!

Every year, we can’t escape it! Beaujolais Nouveau is a tradition in November.

In this PDF, you will find 2 activities on the theme of Beaujolais Nouveau: written comprehension and written expression.

These activities are intended for beginners and adults.

The poster comes from the following site: https://www.lecafeducommerce.com/soiree-beaujolais-nouveau-le-jeudi-21-nouvelle/

The PDF is in landscape format for online use easier.

Good course ! Tiphanie

Please do not distribute the PDF directly to your site or sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please include the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission

