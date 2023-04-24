Beautiful Brena sang at a wedding in Croatia | Fun

In recent days, the whole of Croatia has been buzzing about a wedding!

The newlyweds, Martina Ravlić Marijanović (40) and Darko Marijanović (41), after five years of dating, decided to stop at the “crazy rock” on the threshold of the fifth decade. The whole of Croatia is currently “buzzing” about their wedding.

Apart from the good mood, as usually happens at weddings and celebrations, the biggest atmosphere was raised by music – and that, no less, by Lepa Brena.

As the young woman told 24sata.hr, she adored our singer since she was little and often went to her concerts. She even said to herself – “if I ever get married again, I want Lepa Brena to sing for me”. However, although the agreement was that Brena would only sing for an hour, she still raised the atmosphere at the wedding for longer than it should have.

“She sang for two hours and seven minutes. It was magical and so pleasant that she didn’t want to stop,” the young woman and entrepreneur explained to the Croatian portal. He adds that the singer was very pleasant during their celebration.

“She was delighted. She told me herself when she hugged me that she was very happy because this was the first time she sang at a wedding in Croatia. I’m glad she did it,” adds Martina. Also, the guests at the wedding in Velika, near Požega, were entertained by the singer Petar Grašo, whose timeless hit “Ako te pitaju”, the newlyweds danced their first wedding dance in front of 400 guests.

It was celebrated until half past seven in the morning, and there were no tambura players, as well as belly dancers, whom everyone noticed did not have underwear on.

