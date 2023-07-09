Beauty Hack Gone Wrong: How a TikTok Makeup Removal Trick Led to Eyelid Surgery

Title: TikTok Beauty Trick Goes Wrong: Woman Undergoes Eyelid Surgery

A young woman recently took to TikTok to share her unfortunate experience after attempting a beauty trick she had seen on the popular social media platform. In a cautionary tale, the woman revealed how her lack of makeup knowledge and hasty decision-making resulted in her undergoing eyelid surgery.

The user, who goes by the handle @entre_letrasea, admitted that she was not well-versed in the world of cosmetics and rarely wore makeup. Intrigued by a coconut oil makeup removal hack she stumbled upon on TikTok, she decided to give it a try, as she believed it to be an organic and natural product.

However, trouble soon started brewing. After consistently using coconut oil, the woman noticed lumps and swelling around her eye area. Despite her mistake, she turned to TikTok once again, searching for home remedies in an attempt to fix the problem naturally. However, none of the suggested remedies proved effective.

Realizing the severity of her situation, she decided to seek professional help. Unfortunately, her first encounter with a doctor only exacerbated the issue. Instead of recommending proper treatment, the doctor attempted to squeeze the lump as if it were a pimple, leading to further complications. It was at this point that a second doctor suggested she undergo eyelid surgery to rectify the damage caused by this purported makeup-related hack.

Reflecting on her ordeal, the young woman now urges her TikTok followers to exercise caution when following beauty hacks or advice found on social media platforms. She stresses the importance of understanding one’s own unique characteristics before attempting any new beauty treatments. What may work for some may not necessarily work for everyone, and blindly following trends can have serious consequences.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that while social media can be a powerful source of inspiration and information, it is essential to approach it with a critical mindset. Seeking professional advice and doing thorough research should always take precedence over trying unverified beauty hacks.

