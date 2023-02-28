From March 1 in Hong Kong there will no longer be the obligation to wear masks for the coronavirus after more than two and a half years, both indoors and outdoors. South Korea and Taiwan have also recently eliminated the obligation to wear them, except in health facilities and on public transport, while in Japan the use is recommended only indoors and when physical distancing cannot be respected.

The use of masks was one of the main measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the most critical phases of the pandemic, and in general in Asian countries the measures relating to their use were relaxed much later than in most Western ones . While wearing masks outdoors is no longer necessary in countries like South Korea or Japan, many people still wear them and are likely to continue to do so at least for a while. It depends partly on cultural reasons, but also for practical reasons.

One of the main reasons why masks are still used in Asia is that in many countries it was very common to do so even before the pandemic. In most Asian countries it is customary to use a mask when you are sick to protect other people, and therefore during the epidemic the habit of wearing one spread very quickly and without particular skepticism.

In Japan, for example, the habit of wearing masks began at the time of the Spanish flu, which spread throughout the world from January 1918 and in about two years caused between 50 and 100 million deaths, out of a population global population of 2 billion people. The Japanese wore masks to protect themselves from the smoke and dust caused by the destruction of the big earthquake of 1923, and then during a second flu epidemic in 1934, to avoid infecting other people. This was the case in more recent times with SARS and MERS, two diseases that respectively created major health crises in China and South Korea between 2002 and 2003 and in 2015.

With the coronavirus pandemic, wearing a mask in Japan has automatically become a habit, even if the government has never imposed an obligation, but has only recommended it: and as a widespread habit it is now difficult to eradicate. As he told the New York Times a dance teacher from Yokohama, the second largest city in the country, for her students wearing it is now «an automatic gesture», so they keep doing it even if the dance school doesn’t ask for it.

– Read also: People fought over masks even during the Spanish flu

Another reason why some people continue to wear a mask is that having one, they don’t feel the need to wear make-up or smile in certain situations. Sangmin Kim, an expert in cultural studies at the CATS Lab research center in Seoul, explained that for many South Koreans, wearing a mask means having less social pressure on them regarding the care of their image. Kim, always quoted by New York Timessays some feel more comfortable with their faces covered, and conversely tend to feel uncomfortable having to show it.

It’s that feeling of embarrassment that in Japan is described with the expression “Kao-Pantsu”, literally “underpants for the face”: since wearing a mask is now the norm, not having one corresponds a bit to the discomfort of going out without underwear.

Then there is another component, that of the judgment of others. In countries where it is held in high regard, such as Japan, being the only one without a mask in a context where everyone has one is a very unpleasant feeling and one that most people prefer to avoid. For the moment, in short, almost no one wants to be “the one without a mask”. A bit like what happened in Italy in recent years, then, in Japan many people don’t know whether it’s mandatory or not, and being used to wearing it when in doubt.

In general, wearing a mask in Asia is seen as a sign of respect and concern for other people’s health. It is considered a kind of civic gesture, especially in very crowded spaces, also because you never know if a person you pass by has a weak immune system or lives with particularly vulnerable people. Kim, for example, says she is continuing to wear it to convey the idea that she is “a person who doesn’t want to harm others,” something South Koreans attach great importance to, she explains.

In an article published in 2020 on the site Psychology Todaywriter Cynthia Kim Beglin, expert on Asian cultures, he recounted whether in Japan or Thailand, Malaysia or South Korea, affected people are expected to wear it, and not doing so is considered extremely selfish. Wearing it in case of flu or cold is often a habit even in the communities of these countries abroad, noted Kim Beglin.

– Read also: Those who had started making masks in Italy now have a big problem

In various Asian countries, many people also wear masks to protect themselves from pollution, to try to limit discomfort, sneezing and coughing: this happens, for example, in China, one of the few countries where the authorities decide to still use them, even in open. In South Korea, the habit of wearing an anti-pollution mask has taken root especially in the last fifteen years, Kim always says, that is, since the issue of fine dust, particulate matter and pollutants in general began to be increasingly more current. Since masks were already widely used in South Korea for these reasons, with the coronavirus pandemic, South Korean companies were already ready for mass production.