Because of a flower, review of the comic by María Medem (2023)

I once said that reading Maria Medem I had a migraine. She dissolved, just like that. Something in its pages, in the rhythm and cadence, made a pain go away. In other times I would not have dared to acknowledge such a fact, nor even to verbalize it. Only one believes himself to be better than anyone else, right? Why try to make others understand anything? that was with “Zenith”a marvel published in 2018. And now this, now “Because of a flower”, that we could say without fear of being wrong –or with all the fear of doing so, what does it matter?– that it is outrageous. A portent of light and color, of expressiveness, of an authentic, almost synesthetic sensory experience.

Medem’s pages are not only admired and read and admired and read again. There we find peace, but a peace not needed by the stress of contemporary life, no. A peace recovered, one that we already lived in the past, in childhood, in the innocent life before the present fallacy. Antonia takes care of a flower or maybe she is the other way around. The sounds of morning come, the fragrances of spring, and suddenly otherness. An unexpected human presence that breaks in to confirm that one exists and has a body and soul. An initiation and elegiac journey, a discovery and discovery, the party, the people, the joy, the communion. Everything germinates and disappears at the same time and in the same place. The donkey and the mirrors and humor, degraded by Medem’s very personal color palette.

If we get intense, Moebius and his existential landscapes appear, Nietzsche and his eternal return of the same, Gamoneda and his burning losses, Alberti and the disunity between body and spirit, Lole and Manuel with their art. If we let ourselves be carried away by the fragrance of the flower, of the fields, of the pool and the galga, it is not necessary to quote anyone or take it to the intellect. This is both geometry and symmetry and their opposites, a narrative experience beyond any doubt. Can comics be poetic? The comic must be poetic.

