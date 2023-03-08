“Il February 23, 2022 it was a very nice day, spent with my boyfriend a Mariupolwhere I had moved since 2020. Una beautiful city, perfect for me, not too big or small; there was the portothe sea, could be made long walks. The night before I had been to theater, just the theater bombed later. Then, at dawn on the 24th, a friend of mine called me: ‘I Russians they attacked theUkraine. Pack your things, there’s a place for you in ours machine, we’re leaving’. The nightmare of guerra and of violence came back to haunt me.” Yulia M. she is 28 years old and her life seems to be tight on her. A thousand experiences and events, often dramatic, have made her grow rapidly. A wandering life in between Europaalone, with the conflict in Ukraine which has paced the pace and limited the family affections. From a tiny village of Donbass occupied by pro-Russian on the front line to help your country, theUkraine, to recover its spaces and its peace. Today Yulia And Deputy Project Coordinator Of Doctors Without Borders, he knows how to do his job very well: organizing health support close to the front line of the conflict. The knowledge of territoryof the language of course, but above all of the mentality of the people of the Donbasswhether they are pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian, places it in a position of absolute privilege.

In February 2014 the militias financed by Mosca they assumed control of the institutions of the two eastern provinces of Donetsk e Luhansk. A few weeks later Yulia, 19 years old at the time, together with her parents made the decision to leave theUkraine settling at London: “I left Petropavlivkamy home village of a few thousand inhabitants and to get by I did the waitress on the floors of a hotel. That summer I witnessed from there the tragedy of Boeing started fromWhen shot down by a missile and fell right above my village – recalls the 28-year-old aid worker – (298 dead, the judicial reconstruction, which became final, confirmed the pro-Russian origin of the episode, ed.). My mother saw the plane in flames e pieces of the fuselage falling from the sky. She told me ‘Stay there, don’t come back’. Meanwhile I continued my course at the University of Horlivka (50 kilometers north of Donetskalways under Russian control, today as then, ed.) remotely and started university in United Kingdom. In the following years my faculty of Horlivka was separated and my course moved to Bakhmutnow the theater of armed clashes. A necessary division for ethnic reasons and so the other students and I became the ‘traitors’. In the end I managed to get the two degrees”.

The family experience of Yulia M. encapsulates the absurdity of the Ukrainian conflict, from 2014 to today: “Mine padreseafarer, is Ukrainian, my mother daughter of two teachers in Russia. The tensions between the two groups affected their relationship. Yes. I am separated, they no longer speak to each other and part of the responsibility is linked to the differences which in other areas becomes hatred. I have reviewed them very few times from 2014 to today, the last one in 2019 before the Covid. We meet every now and then. My mother moved back to Russia from his family, my father is the only one left a Petropavlivka, in our house, despite everything. And then there’s my sister, now twenty years old. I didn’t accept the idea that he would grow up in an illiberal country like la Russia, she was born and has a Russian passport. It was not easy to convince my madre, but I finally made it. I organized everything and in October I put her on a vehicle for St.Pietroburgothen a plane to Zurichvia Tallinn, where he started his new life. She is the thing that matters the most to me, now she is in good hands and she knows that I am there and I will always be there when she has needeven if we don’t live together.”

The historians they analysts Of geopolitics they try to find, indeed to confirm, the causes triggering the violence in Donbass which has infected the whole country for a year now. The rest does it propaganda of the two sides. Yulia in Donbass she was born there and lived there and her explanation of what happened, the prodromes of the bloody conflict today, displaces everything and everyone: “But which ones violencethe myth ofultra-right of Ukraine, of the abuses of one party on the other and vice versa. He wants to know the real reason why part of the Donbass decided to side with the pro-Russian? Because men were promised that they would become gods heroeswhich would reward them and lead to Moscaon the Red Square. People, young guys, my age, classmates schoolwhich they rarely were get awaywhich they had barely seen Donetsk, the capital. The people’s perspective of Petropavlivkamicrocosm yet perfect example of all that piece of the world, was working at coal mine, have a beer after the shift and go home. Getting married to a local girl, hairdresser o teacherthere weren’t too many alternatives, fare children and life a Petropavlivka it’s always been that way. In my village there were, I think there still are, two shops, a school, a kindergarten, a social centre, stop. As in all society there are positives and negatives. TO Petropavlivka there was and is a slice of ignorant people, narrow-minded, lacking in social formation and culture. The occupants had easy play on them, futures soldiers persuaded to break out of that mental prison. I repeat, ethnic hatred is a colossal hoax. My family before the conflict was an example of integration. Moscow used his influence on part of the population to turn people into cannon fodder ”.