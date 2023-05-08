Because the Arab countries are returning to have relations with Syria

On Sunday the Arab League, the international political organization that brings together the countries of North Africa and those of the Arabian Peninsula, decided to readmit Syria, which had been suspended 12 years ago due to the extremely violent repression of opponents by the regime. of Bashar al Assad, still engaged in a bloody civil war.

It was an unexpected decision, but not surprising: for some years now various countries of the Arab world have been rebuilding diplomatic and economic relations with Syria, although the Assad regime continues to carry out probable war crimes and systematic violations of human rights, at all the levels. In recent months, normalization efforts have been accelerated by a historic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two main powers in the region, which is changing many balances and relationships between the countries in this area.

“There is a feeling that a new regional political order is taking shape, from which it is becoming increasingly untenable to continue keeping Syria out,” has explained to the online magazine al Monitor Steven Heydemann, Middle East expert at the Brookings Institution think tank.

The civil war in Syria has reached a stalemate. Assad’s forces they check much of the Syrian territory included in the pre-civil war borders, although with some important exceptions: in the north-east there is a large territory controlled by the Kurdish forces, in the north-west two regions respectively occupied by the last Islamist rebels still fighting against Assad and other rebels backed militarily by Turkey, which in 2019 invaded and occupied a Syrian city that used to be controlled by the Kurds, Afrin. In the innermost areas there are also areas controlled by the Islamic State, or ISIS.

The borders of these areas have been pretty much defined for years, although fighting continues at a low intensity. And within the areas controlled by Assad, there are no movements that suggest new attempts to overthrow the regime: moreover, about a third of the Syrian population has fled abroad – we are talking about about 7 million people – and those who remain are subjected to a systematic and violent repression of dissent, which has not softened at all since the beginning of the war. During the war years it is estimated that between 100,000 and 150,000 Syrians have disappearedprobably kidnapped by the regime: it is not known how many of them are dead or still in detention.

In short, although not much has changed since it was isolated from the international context, about 12 years ago, in recent times various Arab countries have resumed having official relations with the Assad regime.

The first country ever to move in this direction was the United Arab Emirates, which for years have been trying to play a more relevant role in the region, also thanks to the huge wealth guaranteed by their oil reserves. Already in 2018, the UAE re-established diplomatic ties with Syria, and since then Assad has visited the country twice, most recently in March 2023: These were the only times since 2011 that Assad has left Syria for a state visit.

In mid-April, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was welcomed in Saudi Arabia by his peer Faisal bin Farhan. There was a lot of discussion about the visit: in these years of civil war, Syria’s main ally was Iran, that is Saudi Arabia’s main adversary in the region. Only a few years ago Saudi Arabia itself hoisted and armed some rebel groups fighting Assad, in agreement with the United States and more generally with the West. Jordan and Bahrain have also recently reopened their embassies in Damascus and resumed their diplomatic relations.

There is no single reason that prompted the Arab countries to normalize relations with Syria: some analysts speak of different reasons, which together have created a critical mass. “All the countries in the region have issues with Syria that need to be discussed and negotiated,” has explained al New York Times Joshua Landis, director of the Middle East Studies Center at the University of Oklahoma. “Assad has caused problems that his neighbors can’t solve without him,” he wrote more explicitly the journalist Kim Ghattas on Financial Times.

Ghattas explains that several officials from Arab countries have told her that in the short term they hope Syria will ensure a safe return for at least some of the Syrians who have fled elsewhere, especially to neighboring countries. Nearly 3.5 million Syrian refugees live in Türkiye, and the New York Times notes that all the main candidates in the upcoming presidential elections have talked about the possibility of facilitating the return of some of them to Syria. Jordan hosts some 660 milesa significant number for a country of just over 10 million inhabitants, Lebanon 805 thousand – often in very precarious conditionsgiven the country’s economic and social crisis – Iraq 261 thousand, Egypt 145 thousand.

Other countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are mostly interested in reducing the trafficking of a drug called captagon, very popular in their borders, mostly produced in Syria. Captagon is a compound derived from amphetamine and caffeine whose traffic is mostly managed by officials and soldiers very close to Assad, who have enriched themselves by circumventing the sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime during the many years of war fought in the country. There is talk of a turnover of billions of euros a year, very difficult to contain.

Furthermore, both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are trying to rebuild relations with Syria also to balance those historically cultivated by the Assad regime with Iran, now that relations in the region are more relaxed and Saudi officials are not more forced to consider the Syrian enemies as enemies.

In all of this, the United States and the West do not play such an important role: the sanctions imposed a dozen years ago are still standing, but the Arab countries have now found various ways to circumvent them. In the days following the serious earthquake that affected various regions of Turkey and Syria, some restrictions were also temporarily suspended to allow for the arrival of international aid, which the Assad regime he exploited politically to re-establish some diplomatic contacts.

However, some analysts argue that the West could have done more to prevent the Assad regime from becoming a country of reckoning for its neighbors. Recently Charles Lister, Syria expert at the Middle East Institute, he said al Guardian that “the calculation of the countries of the region is driven by a simple fact: the United States and its allies have disappeared, their positions on Syria are not very effective and careful, while the Assad regime will remain in place”.