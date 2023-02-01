Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB will not stop. It won’t be the fears of recession, nor the minus sign in front of Germany’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, nor yet the trend of inflation, which has been falling – but not in the core index, in this most important phase – since October. It will raise rates by 50 basis points – these are the market expectations, in line with the declarations of the president Christine Lagarde – in the February meeting, then again in the following one and perhaps even a third time. The current level of the reference rate, 2.50%, corresponds moreover to a barely positive real rate on the basis of long-term expectations (which point to around 2.40%), and remain negative compared to expectations more short term. Upsides are inevitable.

A careful analysis of the situation, however, is necessary. Something is already moving in the Euroland economy following the rise in energy prices and the monetary tightening. The performance of loans is probably the most interesting sign: after years of certainly not monotonous growth – the data, moreover, are not seasonally adjusted – in December they recorded the most incisive monthly decline ever and a sharp slowdown in annual growth, so far very robust.

It is no coincidence that the data on the average cost of credit in the various countries shows a sharp increase in the last months of 2022 (the indicator stops in November). The levels of 2008, when the Euroland rates were at 6% and the Italian ones at 6.4%, are – it is true – still far away and could create some concern in the future (at the moment they are at 3% in both areas), but the trend signals that only the normalization strategy, the one followed so far, associated with inflation itself, is having an effect.

In Euroland, a composite indicator on financial conditions is missing, but the basic elements – at least “upstream” of the monetary policy transmission belt – indicate an evident restriction. Yields are now higher than those immediately prior to the December meeting of the ECB: 70 basis points in the shorter term, the part of the curve that expresses and reflects monetary policy; 35 basis points in the longer term than 30 years.

Even the effective exchange rate, which remains below the long-term average – a trivial indication of the equilibrium level – has for some time been moving along an upward trajectory which helps monetary policy, reducing the “weight” on inflation of purchases from outside the euro area, especially energy, but signals that the economy is responding to the requests of the ECB.