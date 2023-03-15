Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the most difficult moment for the European Central Bank. Another hike is obvious. The outcome of the March meeting has been announced for some time and the news will rather concern the macroeconomic projections and any indications – not desired by all, but actually important – on future steps. The new 50 basis point tightening will bring the reference rate to 3.50%, a level still below current inflation and short-term indications but higher than medium-term inflation estimates. Is it time to stop?

Core inflation up

THE CORE INFLATION RACE Loading…

The answer is no. With great probability. Inflation in Euroland seems to be decreasing, but in reality the part that is immediately attackable by monetary policy – ​​core inflation, which according to the ECB excludes only energy and unprocessed food – continues to increase. If, as it seems, the current trend – in the past it was the opposite – is that of a convergence of headline inflation towards core inflation, which therefore “drives” price dynamics, there is little to be satisfied with. It is true that monetary policy operates with a “long and variable” lag, but at the moment there are no signs of moderation.

The response of the rate structure

THE RISING COST OF CREDIT Loading…

Sooner or later they will come. The drive belt – not really a precision mechanism – of monetary policy seems to have responded quite well. Yields are up, all along the curve. In real terms they are still negative and it was certainly the short-term part – which implements and reflects monetary policy that reacted better, while the medium- and long-term part – after an inversion which is not necessarily a sign of recession – appears flat.

The inevitable slowdown in activity and inflation – the “cure” for rising prices – certainly had an impact. The effective exchange rate of the euro remains stable but it is weighed down by factors, such as the monetary policies of the partners, which cannot be controlled by the ECB.

More interesting then is the fact that the rise also affected the cost of credit, rising everywhere with Italy once again being the most “expensive” (and this explains, together with fears about the public debt, the alarms sounded in our Village). It is worth noting, however, that the cost of credit is just at 2014 levels, when inflation was much lower.

Loan growth still robust

THE RACE OF LOANS TO COMPANIES Loading…

The squeeze, therefore, is felt on the entire rate structure. However, it does not seem that the performance of loans to non-financial companies has been greatly affected. The data are structurally late, and are not seasonally adjusted, they must be evaluated with great caution: but if the monthly decline in December had hit, rather intense compared to the recent history of the indicator, credit recovered in January and annual growth remained robust. Moreover, it is known that inflation favors debtors, certainly not creditors (as workers are), who still pay negative real rates.

Wage inflation at its peak

WAGE INFLATION ABOVE TARGET Loading…

Economic activity at the moment therefore does not allow us to glimpse – in the eyes of the outside observer, obviously, who certainly does not have the central bank’s analytical tools – strong risks of a hard landing. All the more reason to focus on inflation expectations, which are always the priority of monetary policy. Long-term ones are quite under control, around 2.22%. There is no risk of undocking. Of more concern are those that are taken over by wage demands that are met. There is no risk of a price-wage-price spiral yet, but the indicators need to be watched carefully. Wage inflation, the excess of labor costs over productivity, has reached rather high levels, seen only during the 2008 crisis, when however it was only productivity that was declining. The risk, at this stage, is that wages will also increase.