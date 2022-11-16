LONDON – The United Kingdom and his allies “are still trying to establish the facts” behind the missiles that hit Poland, the British prime minister said this morning Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit in Bali. A few hours earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that the missiles “do not appear to come from Russia”: it could therefore be anti-missile rockets launched by Ukraine against Russian missiles.
