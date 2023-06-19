Because the world risks a new Cold War. But this time it will be worse

9
A new Cold War now seems almost inevitable. Tensions between China and the United States are rising as Beijing grows in power and ambitions. With the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has poisoned its relations with the West and this has prompted Moscow and Beijing to draw closer, opposing the democratic bloc that refers to the United States to the autocratic one that refers to China and Russia.
