Home » Because the world risks a new Cold War. But this time it will be worse
World

Because the world risks a new Cold War. But this time it will be worse

by admin
Because the world risks a new Cold War. But this time it will be worse

A new Cold War now seems almost inevitable. Tensions between China and the United States are rising as Beijing grows in power and ambitions. With the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has poisoned its relations with the West and this has prompted Moscow and Beijing to draw closer, opposing the democratic bloc that refers to the United States to the autocratic one that refers to China and Russia.

See also  BBC investigation: Chinese man arrested for allegedly making online video insulting black people in Malawi - BBC News

You may also like

A Serbian tourist saved a Romanian woman on...

Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked...

Flood in Emilia Romagna, there is already a...

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital,...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 18...

Cruelest Horoscope Signs | Fun

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 19 June...

US media: German bronze sword ‘still sparkling’ when...

Enrollment in secondary school begins | Info

Siniša Mihajlović’s daughter got married Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy