Because today Meloni is returning to Tunisia

An institutional trip to Tunisia by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled for Sunday, together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. For Meloni it is the third visit to Tunisia in just over a month: she had gone alone for the first time on June 6, and then already together with von der Leyen and Rutte on June 11.

The reason for the visits was a series of talks with the Tunisian president, the authoritarian Kais Saied, to sign a “memorandum of understanding” between the European Union and Tunisia which aims to provide financial aid to the Tunisian government for about one billion euros. This money would be in addition to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan of 1.7 billion euros which has been talked about for a long time and that he had been asked by Tunisia to try to resolve his complicated economic and social situation.

The memorandum, the details of which have not been disclosed, according to sources familiar with the facts would commit Tunisia to apply some reforms requested by the IMF, and to collaborate more in blocking the departures of migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach Italy via sea.

In the June 11 meeting the discussions had not gone very well, and had only led to the signing of a declaration of intent. Sunday’s visit should instead end with a definition of the agreements, at least in the intentions of the European leaders. “We hope to wrap up the discussions we started in June,” European Commission deputy spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Friday, announcing the trip on Sunday.

The memorandum of understanding provides that the European Union will offer Tunisia financial aid in the form of a loan at subsidized rates of 900 million euros – to be disbursed in installments over the next few years – as well as two non-repayable contributions of 150 million respectively euros, as a contribution to the national budget, and 100 million euros to prevent the departures of migrant boats. This latter aid would actually replicate on a smaller scale those given in recent years to Libya and Turkey to forcibly prevent the departures of migrants and asylum seekers.

There has been much criticism of the agreement in recent weeks due to the violence that has been going on for some time in the country, both by the local population and by the authorities, against sub-Saharan migrants who pass through the country in the hope of leaving by sea for the Europe (and especially towards Italy). For months, President Kais Saied – who in the last three years has given an authoritarian turn to the government of the country – has been using migrants as a scapegoat to explain the terrible economic and social situation in which Tunisia finds itself.

He has repeatedly argued that immigration from African countries is part of a project of “demographic replacement to make Tunisia a uniquely African country, which loses its links with the Arab and Islamic world“. His words have caused very violent racist reactions from residents and police towards migrants, with arbitrary arrests and various attacks. The latest incident was reported in early July, when Tunisian law enforcement they arrested hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and forcibly took them to a desert area in the east of the country bordering Libya.

