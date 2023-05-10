Bećirović excluded Vranješ from meetings in Zagreb because he is of the “wrong nationality”? | Info

Member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, insists that the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of BiH be excluded from the protocol of his visit because his nationality does not suit him, Vranješ confirmed to the media in BiH.

Source: BiH Presidency

BiH Ambassador to Croatia Aleksandar Vranješ told Srna that this is an unprecedented precedent in the diplomatic practice of BiH.

When asked by Srna to comment on the findings of this media house that Bećirović insisted that the meetings during his visit to Zagreb tomorrow will not be attended by the Serbian ambassador of BiH in Croatia, but by a diplomat in the Embassy of BiH from among the Bosniak people, Vranješ replied that it is obvious that the cabinet of the Bosniak member of the Presidency deals with “counting blood cells” by DKPs, which speaks only of their degree of Serbophobia and chauvinism.

“Previously, Bosniak political representatives bypassed and excluded Serbian ambassadors of BiH from the protocol in a somewhat more subtle way, but insisting directly that only a Bosniak can be a member of the official delegation of BiH, regardless of his rank, has not been recorded in the otherwise bizarre diplomatic practice of BiH so far. “, pointed out Vranješ.

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Croatia indicated that this is direct and obvious discrimination by which Bećirović says that for him only ambassadors and diplomats from the Bosniac people can represent Bosnia and Herzegovina, while other representatives are diplomats of the second order.

Member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović (SDP), will be on a working visit to Zagreb tomorrow, where he will meet with the President of Croatia. Zoran Milanović and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

According to Srna, the topics of the meetings will be relations between BiH and Croatia, open issues, improvement of cooperation and the current political situation in the region.

This is the first visit to Croatia by a Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency after more than seven years. Back in March of this year, during the visit of BiH Presidency Chairperson Željka Cvijanović to Zagreb, Milanović emphasized that he was in contact with his “old acquaintance” Denis Bećirović and that he was also welcome.

In recent years, many mutual criticisms have been directed between representatives of political Sarajevo and official Zagreb. In July 2022, Denis Bećirović called Zoran Milanović “an example of harmful politics” and that he must work on the “de-Germanization” of Croatia.

Bećirović’s working visit to Zagreb comes after the formation of the FBiH Government, which is the result of joint cooperation between the parties around the Croatian National Assembly and SDP BiH, and can be characterized as an attempt to thaw Bosniak-Croat relations.

Serbian member and chairman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović stated that the insistence of the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, that the Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Croatia, Aleksandar Vranješ, be excluded from the protocol of tomorrow’s visit to Zagreb, because his nationality does not suit him, is just one example of the attitude of Bosniak politicians towards BiH that they supposedly protect as a supposedly common state.

“There is a sea of ​​such examples. When they go to the white world or meet with foreign diplomats in BiH and talk about how Republika Srpska threatens or undermines institutions at the common BiH level, and then, as it is visible even now, the masks fall and everything just shows.” , Cvijanović said in response to Srna’s question to comment on the fact that the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency insists that the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of BiH Vranješ be excluded from the protocol of the visit to Zagreb because his nationality does not suit him.

According to that logic, Cvijanović pointed out, she should now remove Ambassador Sven Alkalaj from today’s debate on BiH in the UN Security Council.

“But what I have to say at the session of the Security Council and in any other place I can say in front of anyone and I do so, because I do not use foreign policy activities for brokering, but to say what I consider to be the problem and the reason for the persistent failure of BiH. And my colleague Bećirović made exactly one of those reasons clear to the domestic and foreign public,” Cvijanović pointed out.