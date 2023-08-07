Bećirović met with Dudaković in Bihać Info

Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, met today in Bihać with the former commander of the Fifth Corps of the BiH Army, Atif Dudaković, who is on trial for war crimes, and “gave him recognition for his contribution to the fight for the defense of BiH”.

Source: BiH Presidency

Bećirović said that the fighters of the Fifth Corps, which he called famous, defended the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina honorably and pointed out that Dudaković, who is on trial before the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina for war crimes committed against Serbian civilians and soldiers in the Krajina region, “made a huge contribution to post-war reconstruction as well.” of the defense system of Bosnia and Herzegovina”, reports RTRS.

The cabinet of the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency announced that Bećirović and Dudaković emphasized that “it is of particular importance now in times of peace to continue to advocate for the preservation of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of BiH” and that BiH’s path to the EU and NATO is an “unstoppable process”.

The indictment charges Dudaković and fifteen members and commanders of the Fifth Corps with the murder of more than 300 Serbs, most of whom were civilians, as well as soldiers who surrendered or were captured.

Member of the SNSD in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Kojic said that the support and photographing of the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, with Atif Dudaković, who is accused of crimes against Serbian civilians and soldiers in the Krajina region, is a provocation and an attempt to threaten the Serbian people.

“Bećirović, as a member of the BiH Presidency, is constantly trying to provoke Serbian victims and the victims’ families, and in this way produces additional trauma for everyone in the Republika Srpska, because the crimes committed by Dudaković and his horde are monstrous and leave deep wounds in the Serbian people,” Kojic said to Srna.

He pointed out that this is provocation at the lowest level, because taking a picture with a man accused of crimes against Serbs does not represent intimidation, but an attempt to threaten the Serbian people.

(MONDO/Agencies)

