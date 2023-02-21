Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović submitted today to the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina a request for an evaluation of the constitutionality of the Law on immovable property used for the functioning of public authorities.

Source: BiH Presidency

Bećirović filed a request for the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina to determine whether the Law on Immovable Property, which is used for the functioning of public authorities in the Republic of Srpska, is in accordance with the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

The announcement states that Bećirović asked the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina to make a decision on a temporary measure that puts the Law out of legal force until the final decision of the Court on the submitted request.

On December 28 last year, the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska adopted the Law on Immovable Property Used for the Functioning of Public Authorities.

This month, the Council for the Protection of Vital Interests of the Constitutional Court of Republika Srpska did not accept the request of the Bosniaks to determine the violation of the vital national interest in the Law on Immovable Property Used for the Functioning of Public Authorities.

(Srna)