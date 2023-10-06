“Bed bugs” infest beds in Paris: how to recognize them? – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) There is a bedbug emergency in Paris. The homes of the inhabitants of the capital are invaded by small insects in beds, mattresses, armchairs, furniture and paintings, they feed on blood, preferably biting at night. They travel mainly in clothing and luggage, therefore through the people who carry them from house to house. In France it has become a public health emergency after the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, invoked the intervention of the executive: Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a meeting between all the relevant ministers. It is possible to understand that we are in the presence of bed bugs from the appearance of the bites that appear on the body causing red spots, swelling and itching. They are arranged in a straight line, very close to each other because they puncture the same area several times. Disinfestation is done with insecticides and washing sheets and clothes above 60 degrees. Adult bedbugs emerge from their nests during spring, around the beginning of May. After two weeks of feeding, they begin to mate and lay eggs which are light green in colour, elliptical in shape and arranged in groups of 20-30 on the underside of the tree leaves. (Lapresse)

October 5, 2023

