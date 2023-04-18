Beef in honey sauce | Magazine

A bit unusual, but a delicious combination…

4 beef steaks,

1 large orange,

4 dcl vode,

4 dcl cooking cream,

1 spoon of honey (acacia or floral),

1 small spoonful of a mixture of white, black and red pepper, coarsely ground,

1/4 small spoonful of ground marjoram,

1/4 small spoon of ground basil,

po ukusu vegeta, so.

Preparation:

Beat the beef steaks and cut through the veins with a knife so that they do not curl during baking and stewing. Roll them in the prepared mixture of spices: white, black and red pepper, salt, vegetables, marjoram and basil.

Heat the oil in a deep frying pan and put the steaks. Fry the schnitzels on both sides in oil until they change color. Then, pour them with 4 dcl of water and half the amount of cooking cream. If desired, the mentioned spices can be added.

Cut the orange in half and squeeze out the juice, and mix it together with one spoonful of honey with the beef from the pan. If necessary, add more spices. Stew the beef until desired hardness.

About ten minutes before the beef is stewed, add the remaining amount of cooking cream. When finished, the sauce must be creamy.

Serve on plates and cover each piece with the sauce in which the beef was stewed.

