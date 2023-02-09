Home World Beef rolls with semi-seasoned pecorino cheese nestled in bacon.
Beef rolls with semi-seasoned pecorino cheese nestled in bacon.

Beef rolls with semi-seasoned pecorino cheese nestled in bacon.

I tasted these very easy and very tasty rolls for the first time on my beloved island and in the city where some time ago I dreamed of going to live and that is Alghero.
The place is The shop a place where the products are extremely fresh and only and exclusively sourced in the area and I assure you that in Sardinia you can find really, really excellent cuisine, passing from the sea to the land without problems.
Returning to the rolls, the execution is very simple but the result for the taste buds is truly a great joy!!

Ingredients:

Thinly sliced ​​beef slices
Pecorino (Sardinian) semi-seasoned
Slices of bacon

New salad

Put a non-stick pan on the stove to warm up to receive the rolls.
Lay the meat and roll it around the pieces of pecorino that you will have previously cut. Then nestle them in the bacon slices.
Prepare a bed of salad on the plates dressed with oil, salt and a dash of balsamic vinegar.
Put the rolls in the now very hot pan and leave them just long enough for the bacon to sizzle and the meat to brown, in a nutshell, as I say, “one turn and one pirlata”.
Then place them on the salad bed and enjoy your meal 🙂

Last but not least, the owner of this amazing venue is Claudia Crabuzza, singer of Chichimeca. I assure you, in addition to being very kind and good as a restaurateur, she also has a loud voice. I don’t mind if she ever passes by if her rolls aren’t quite as spectacular as the ones you eat at her 🙂

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZQQOR2kmfM


