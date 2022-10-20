BEIJING – Eighteen cases of Covid in the last 24 hours a Beijing, which bring the total to 197 from 10 October to today. Quadrupled in the last ten days. Low numbers in the rest of the world, not in China. Not, especially, during the week of Communist Party Congress. Not after Sunday, in his opening address, Xi Jinping defended its zero tolerance approach to defeat the virus.
