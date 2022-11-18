World leaders attend the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 15-16, 2022. (Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

[Look at China News, November 18, 2022]On the 16th, inIndonesiaThe Top 20 Industrial Nations (G20) summit, the leaders condemned in the strongest possible terms in a manifestoRussiarightUkraineaggression and demands that Russia unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.Some analysts pointed out that this has shown that the newAsiaThe rise of a great power, but it is not China.

According to the “British Broadcasting Corporation” (BBC) report on the 16th, G20 Research Group (G20 Research Group) founder John Kirton (John Kirton) believes that this declaration is a major breakthrough. The act of aggression also made it clear that the end result is “complete and unconditional withdrawal.”

Cotton said: “This means that Russia has lost any veto power over what the G20 says and does; it also means that Beijing has abandoned Russia. Not only does it no longer have any so-called unlimited friendship, there is no friendship at all. .”

On the 17th, according to CNN, a sentence appeared in the G20 joint statement: “Today’s era must not be war.” It and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in September. Echoing what Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting.

Many media in India immediately claimed that this was a sign that the world‘s largest democracy was playing an important role in bridging the divide between an increasingly isolated Russia and the United States and its allies; while India’s largest English-language newspaper, The Times of India, of India read in the headline: “How India united the G-20 on PM Modi’s philosophy of peace”.

Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on the 16th: “The Prime Minister’s message that this is not an era of war has resonated deeply with all delegations and has helped to bridge the gap between the different parties. gap between.”

The report pointed out that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo) handed over the G20 chairmanship to Modi, because Modi will host the next leaders’ summit in New Delhi, the capital of India, in September 2023 for about 6 months After that, he will also participate in the general election, competing for the highest seat in India for the third time.

Some analysts believe that as India skillfully balances its relations with Russia and the West, Modi is now becoming a leader sought after by all parties. In addition to winning domestic support, he has also consolidated India as an international power. Broker’s position.

In this regard, Sushant Singh, a senior researcher at the Policy Research Center, a think tank in New Delhi, said bluntly: “The domestic argument is that the G20 summit was used as a big banner in Modi’s election campaign, and it shows that he is A great global statesman. Today’s Indian leaders see themselves as a great power at the high table.”

G20declaration

G20 leaders issued a declaration in Bali on the 16th, reiterating the positions expressed by various countries in other forums such as the UN General Assembly resolution, which is to “condemn in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration stated that most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and emphasized that the war has caused great human suffering and even exacerbated the current fragility of the global economy.

Three diplomatic sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the declaration had been approved by all G20 members.

A German representative said that the official declaration adopted the draft released yesterday, without any changes in content.

In the declaration, the G20 leaders pointed out that international law must be upheld and the threat of use of nuclear weapons must not be tolerated. At the same time, they also welcomed the Black Sea grain transportation initiative.

The declaration also said that the central banks of member countries will continue to adjust the pace of monetary policy tightening appropriately, and pay attention to the need to limit “cross-border spillover effects”.

Members also reiterated their commitment to avoid excessive exchange rate volatility, acknowledging that many currencies have moved wildly this year.

