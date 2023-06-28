Beijing: fear of the power vacuum in Russia and of supporting Putin, a weakened leader. But for now, China downplays the Wagner uprising

The Chinese “holds the Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity”. More than 24 hours after the mutiny of Wagner Group, Beijing has confirmed its support a Mosca. The turning point came after the announcement of a meeting that took place on Sunday between the minister of the Chinese Foreign Qin Gang and the Deputy Minister of Russian foreign Andrey Rudenko. An interlocution perhaps not strictly linked to the events of these days, but still symbolic for the timing and the chosen words. Beijing supports Mosca “as Neighbor friendly and global strategic coordination partner in the new era,” the Chinese ministry said. The Asian giant has its own problems with Wagnera destabilizing presence that has already proved to be a danger to Chinese interests in Africa. Yevgeny Prigozhin, for his part, in recent months he had welcomed with skepticism the offer of a Chinese “mediation” in Ukraine.

Yet, even net of the weekend festivethe prolonged silence of Beijing he had seemed to mask a calculated wait-and-see ahead of the possible semi-ally debacle. On the other hand, the attempt to negotiate between Mosca e Kiev – complete with a European tour of the Chinese envoy for l’Eurasia – had signaled between the lines the will to resolve a situation that has seriously damaged the reputation of Beijing in West. Distancing himself from what happened, Beijing hastened to define the uprising of Prigozhin “an internal matter”. And it is indicative that the Ministry of Foreign Chinese never explicitly named the mutiny, to which instead the Russian communiqué of the meeting with Qin refers with the formula “the events of 24 June”.

In fact, the defection of Prigozhin and of his men concerns the Chinese very closely. The Asian giant shares with the Russian Federation over 4 thousand kilometers of border. A power vacuum across the border poses a potential threat to Beijing, obsessed with stability. Who will take the lead Kremlin? The arrival of a leader who is less aligned – or even close to Washington – would pose a threat to the people’s republic, which with Putin first of all shares the ambition to reform a world order under American traction for decades.

It also overlooks the eventuality of a Domino effect in the former Soviet space, already shaken by anti-Russian centrifugal forces; species in Central Asia where the Chinese has recently returned protagonist just by exploiting the distraction of Mosca in Ukraine. But internal stability is the real concern of Beijing: dal 2015 Xi initiated a restructuring of the army – the most massive since Mao – aimed at undermining the pockets of power. Objective achieved with equal success in the apparatus of the Public security thanks to afierce anti-corruption campaign. In his third term, the Chinese president it no longer seems to have rivals. But the parable of Prigozhin will probably give new impetus to the security squeeze of Xi.

On the other hand, supporting a weakened leader, as he is today Putin, could compromise the choices of the communist establishment in the eyes of public opinion. On Weibo the hashtags related to the “betrayal of Wagner” they totaled at least 2.4 billion views. While for many internet users the uprising is the product of an American conspiracysomeone did not hesitate to covertly contest the choice to back a Putin in conspicuous distress. The Chinese blogosphere has compared the head of the Kremlin to a fallen emperor; expedient that allowed users to circumvent censorship by making use of historical quotations.

For now, the response from Chinese authorities keeps faith with the usual “friendship without limits”. Trying to play down the incident, China‘s national broadcaster CCTV continued to broadcast from Mosca reassuring images of streets e quiet squares. According to the news agency Xinhuathe Russian president has shown “wisdom” “by conceding to Prigozhin and to rebel forces a de facto amnesty. As Putin created a fundamental prerequisite for a peaceful resolution of the crisis”. “Despite i middle west they claim that the revolt of Wagner exposes the weakness of the administration Putinthe rebellion was put down in such a short time that Putin will continue to maintain a strong ability to deterrence and will even increase its authority,” comments the nationalist tabloid Global Times.

As proof of the complexity of the issue (and of the Chinese posture), there was also some oblique criticism in the government press. Xu Wenhongan expert on Russia at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, notes on China Daily as “although the crisis was resolved on the surface, the group mutiny Wagner reveals that i social, economic and political problems have increased from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict”. A conflict that Chinese he hopes in his heart it will end soon, but he persists in not condemning openly.