Original title: Beijing Haidian has added multiple inhaled new crown vaccination points

On December 21, at the new crown vaccination site in Haidian Street, Haidian District, Beijing, citizens were vaccinated with the inhaled new crown vaccine.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

Recently, Haidian District of Beijing has successively added more than 10 inhalation-type new crown vaccination sites in Haidian Street, Dongsheng Town and other places to better meet the vaccination needs of citizens. Prior to this, Haidian District had set up two vaccination sites in Shangdi Street and Huayuan Road Street.

On December 21, at the new crown vaccination site in Haidian Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff guided citizens to receive the inhaled new crown vaccine.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

On December 21, at the new crown vaccination site in Haidian Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff introduced the inhalation new crown vaccination method to citizens.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

On December 21, at the new crown vaccination site in Haidian Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff prepared for the inhalational new crown vaccination.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

On December 22, at the new crown vaccination site in Dongsheng Town, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff asked citizens about their physical condition after being vaccinated with the inhaled new crown vaccine in the observation area.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

