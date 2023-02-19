Home World «Beijing has a pragmatic attitude, we risk the Third World War»- Corriere TV
World

«Beijing has a pragmatic attitude, we risk the Third World War»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Beijing has a pragmatic attitude, we risk the Third World War»- Corriere TV

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev / CorriereTv

“The issue is complex. I personally turned to the Chinese leaders for direct channels and publicly so that offer no support to the Russians in this war. My hope is that Beijing maintains a pragmatic attitudeyou risk otherwise the Third World war»: Volodymyr Zelensky answers questions from Corriere della Sera correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi from his office in Kiev and talks about the growing tension between Washington and Beijing and the American fear that China might send weapons to Russia. «From the early 1990s, to the Budapest memorandum and for all the agreements reached since then, China has always kept its commitments. Personally I hope that the international community will join together to support my 10-point peace plan, where American, Chinese and major powers guarantees are contemplated to defend world security. I don’t think it’s possible to remain neutral anymore, you have to choose. My plan aims at global peace. Our relationship with China has always been excellent, we have had strong economic relations for many years and it is in everyone’s interest that they do not change. The global challenge is avert any risk of nuclear conflict» (read the whole interview here)

February 19, 2023 – Updated February 19, 2023 , 10:53 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball, World Cup, in the quarterfinals for Italy there is France

You may also like

China, photos and personal data on giant screens:...

nocturnal switch off of frequencies and… of the...

BLOODY SUNDAY Two terrible crashes in Lodi and...

We interviewed Preacher JJ Bolton for his “Route...

Bafta, Kate Middleton on the red carpet in...

Iran has enriched uranium to levels just below...

Fire in Cesma | Info

Russia Launches Raid Missile Attack on Kiev, Wagner...

Palermo and Catania are also on the list

A presidential republic for Italy? – working world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy