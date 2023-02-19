“The issue is complex. I personally turned to the Chinese leaders for direct channels and publicly so that offer no support to the Russians in this war. My hope is that Beijing maintains a pragmatic attitudeyou risk otherwise the Third World war»: Volodymyr Zelensky answers questions from Corriere della Sera correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi from his office in Kiev and talks about the growing tension between Washington and Beijing and the American fear that China might send weapons to Russia. «From the early 1990s, to the Budapest memorandum and for all the agreements reached since then, China has always kept its commitments. Personally I hope that the international community will join together to support my 10-point peace plan, where American, Chinese and major powers guarantees are contemplated to defend world security. I don’t think it’s possible to remain neutral anymore, you have to choose. My plan aims at global peace. Our relationship with China has always been excellent, we have had strong economic relations for many years and it is in everyone’s interest that they do not change. The global challenge is avert any risk of nuclear conflict» (read the whole interview here)