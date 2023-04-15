Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Talent Development Summit held in Hong Kong-Hong Kong and Macau News- China Jingwei

Figure 3: Wang Weiming delivering a speech.Photo by Qian Xiaoyun

Chinanews.com, Hong Kong, April 13th (Wei Huadu Qian Xiaoyun) The “2023 Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Talent Development Summit” was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on the 13th. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, said in a video speech that Hong Kong and Beijing have sufficient conditions to strengthen innovation and technology cooperation to create mutual benefit and win-win results, and there are unlimited development opportunities.

Li Jiachao said that Beijing has a solid foundation for development and is striving to build an international science and technology innovation center and promote high-quality development. Hong Kong and Beijing have sufficient conditions to strengthen scientific and technological innovation cooperation to create mutual benefit and win-win results, complementary advantages and unlimited development opportunities. Today’s summit will help further promote the connection between Hong Kong and Beijing in terms of young innovative talents, research and development projects, and the transformation of scientific research achievements.

He said that Hong Kong will be more actively and proactively integrated into the overall development of the country. In addition to the vigorous promotion of the SAR government, all sectors of society should also strive to build a communication platform, so that Hong Kong youth can have a deeper understanding of the opportunities brought by national development and innovative technology, and inject a source of impetus for Hong Kong to achieve a new leap.

Figure 1: A group photo of the guests attending the event.Photo by Qian Xiaoyun

Sun Dong, Director of the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, said in a video speech that the development of innovation and technology talents is crucial to the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong. Hong Kong will bring together innovation and technology talents from home and abroad through different channels and actively introduce them. Leading or promising companies come to Hong Kong to continuously expand Hong Kong’s innovation and technology talent resources.

In his speech, Wang Weiming, director of the Education and Technology Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong, said that the development of innovation and technology in Beijing and Hong Kong can be achieved through the establishment of a closer talent exchange mechanism in multiple fields, a multi-level and more effective project cooperation mechanism, and an all-round and more relevant youth talent development. These three aspects of the platform create cooperative advantages.

Picture 2: Li Jiachao delivered a speech via video.Photo by Qian Xiaoyun

On the same day, the summit also held activities such as the policy promotion of “Three Cities and One District in Beijing”, the signing ceremony of the Beijing-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Project, and the Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Project Business Meeting.

According to reports, the “2023 Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Innovation Talent Development Summit” is hosted by the Hong Kong Beijing University Alumni Alliance, aiming to build a bridge between Beijing and Hong Kong, and further promote the transformation of scientific and technological talents, R&D projects, and scientific research achievements between the two places. in-depth cooperation. (over)