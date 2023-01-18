[NTD Times, Beijing time, January 18, 2023]Amid China’s growing threat to the Indo-Pacific region, Japan and India launched their first joint fighter jet military exercise on Monday (January 16) in an 11-day During the military exercise, the American-made F-15 fighter jets and the Russian-made Su-30MKI fighter jets flew together.

Dubbed “Veer Guardian 2023,” the exercises will be held at Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture and Iruma Air Base in Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

Four F-2 and four F-15 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, four Su-30MKI fighter jets, two C-17 transport planes and an Il-78 aerial refueling aircraft were sent by the Indian Air Force, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defense. aircraft, and a contingent of about 150 soldiers.

The exercise was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, following an agreement between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries at the first “2+2” security conference in New Delhi in November 2019.

Japan and India are part of what is known as a quartet of security frameworks that also includes the United States and Australia. The bloc is seen as a counterweight to China as Beijing seeks to increase its military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

As regional military threats mount, Tokyo is modernizing its military and expanding military cooperation with Indo-Pacific and Western partners to counter China. Relations between India and China also remain tense, with another melee between border soldiers between the two countries breaking out last month.

Both the F-15 fighter and the Su-30MKI fighter are air superiority fighters and are considered the “best air fighter” in the world. This joint military exercise may be very beneficial to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for training on Su-30MKI fighter jets.

As tensions continue to escalate, military experts have analyzed that China‘s invasion of Taiwan could drag Japan into the war due to its geographical proximity. Moreover, Japan, America’s most prominent ally in the region, may have to get involved in the conflict as the United States has vowed to help Taiwan protect its sovereignty.

And the CCP frequently harasses the international airspace near Taiwan and Japan is the J-16 fighter jet, which is a variant of the Su-30MKI. In addition, the Chinese Air Force also has a Su-30MKI fighter fleet.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force may improve its tactical capabilities against Chinese aircraft and enhance Japanese fighter pilots’ knowledge of the basic capabilities of the Su-30MKI fighter, including maneuverability, cruising range, fuel consumption, and turnaround time for maintenance. The data is crucial for Japanese military strategists and fighter pilots to prepare for a potential conflict between Russia and China.

The F-15 Eagle has an advantage over the Su-30MKI in terms of top speed. The top speed of the Su-30MKI can reach Mach 2, while the top speed of the F-15 is slightly above Mach 2.5. In addition, the F-15 Eagle fighter has a maximum range of 3,900 kilometers, while the Su-30 has a range of 3,000 kilometers.

Both fighters can carry a variety of armaments. In addition, the Indian version of the Su-30 has advanced Israeli and French avionics and electronic warfare systems, giving it an advantage over the standard Su-30 fighter, which will help Japanese fighter pilots prepare for air combat scenarios within visual range .

While the Chinese Communist Party has apparently dismissed the Japan-India joint military drills, experts say Beijing will be watching closely for the “battle” between the best U.S. and Russian fighter jets.

