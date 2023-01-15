Listen to the audio version of the article

In a planned economy – and the socialist one with Chinese characteristics is no exception – state aid is the rule. But Chinese companies cannot be sustained for life and so from this year the new energy vehicle industry, of which China holds more than 55% of sales, will have to walk alone. For some time Beijing has set the priorities of certain sectors, the electric car, space, data security and IT infrastructures to name a few, by 2025, or the end of the 14th Plan.

Evergrande has also tried to enter the electric car market

The role of the NDRC

Many funds, however, even in an industry as successful as the electric car, have fallen into the wrong hands, as evidenced by the attempt by debt-ridden brick-and-mortar giant Evergrande to recycle itself as a green car maker.

In parallel with the general planning, it is up to the National and development reform commission (NDRC), the armed wing of the Party economy, to enter into the details of the projects based on the funds made available by the Treasury. He Lifeng, head of the NDRC, destined to take the place of Liu He, on his last mission as plenipotentiary for the economy at the Davos World Forum, is the person who best knows this mechanism destined to repeat itself under the sign of autarchy, the leit reason for the plan which expires in 2025.

The “green” march

China unveiled an ad hoc development plan for its new energy vehicle industry for 2021-2035 that aims to accelerate the country’s transformation into an automotive powerhouse. Five strategic tasks: improve technological innovation capacity, build new-type industrial ecosystems, advance industrial integration and development, perfect the infrastructure system, and deepen opening-up and cooperation.

China aims for 20% of new energy vehicles among total new vehicle sales by 2025 to aim for pure electric cars to become the main item in new car sales by 2035, while public transport vehicles will have to be exclusively electric.