His reconfirm was taken for granted after the unprecedented third term at the helm of Communist Party obtained at XX National Congress of October 2022, but now it’s official. The National People’s Congress – the legislative branch of the parliament of Beijing – conferred this morning on Xi Jinping an additional 5-year term as president, completing the transition into his second decade in power. It is for him the third term, a political longevity that has no precedent in the People’s Republic of China. Xi70 on June 15, has become the longest-running Chinese head of state since the communist victory in 1949. delegates they voted for it unanimously (with a total of 2,952 votes), thus confirming his rise to the undisputed leader of the Republic popular. The go-ahead repeated that of 2018, on the occasion of his second term, the same year in which the Chinese decided to abolish the provisions constitutional that prevented the third term.

Il Congress national of the peoplemoreover, named Xi – who has already taken an oath on the Constitution in the Great Hall of the People – also to the position of president of the Central Military Commissionthe country’s highest body that oversees the armed forces, for the third term and with a unanimous vote. Zhao Lejiconfirmed in October 2022 in Politburo Standing Committee, was unanimously elected (2952-0) chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, then the head of the legislative branch of parliament, being number three in the hierarchy of the Communist Party. The outgoing executive deputy prime minister Han Zhengwho left the Politburo Standing Committee at the 20th National Congress of the CPC last October, was appointed deputy chairman of the People’s Republic: a signal about the appointment emerged last Sunday when, on the occasion of the opening of the annual plenary meeting of Congress, Han entered the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People with Xi and other leaders, but in front of the outgoing vice president Wang Qishan. The appointment of Hegiven his almost 69 years, leaves the knot of succession unresolved a Xi: in the past, in fact, the designation as vice president was the preliminary step for the ascent to power, as happened to Xi himself.