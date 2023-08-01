Being 30 in Kinshasa… ~ 1+ with Mejeh

Under other skies, at 30, man or woman, people are accomplished. They have a stable job, a serious relationship or are even married, maintaining their homes, they have children and everything is going well. But the reality is quite different in Kinshasa, so much so that ”30 years” is considered the age of all pressures.

Photo credit: Kinshasa Street Photographer

At 30, you have to tick the box “from 30 to 45”, that’s old, isn’t it? In your twenties, you considered yourself young, but once you reach your thirties, you feel old and you abstain from a lot of things, you become responsible, you don’t even tell people your age anymore, in short, a period of life experienced differently by different people. To be 30 years old in Kinshasa means a lot, the person who reaches this age is seen differently in society, but, wanting to be fulfilled, emancipated, financially independent, they do not know where to start because they are faced with several realities that hold his life back. In this article, I explain to you how the people of Kinshasa live this significant period of life.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Prath snap

At 30, we’re supposed to have left the parental roof

At 30, we consider a person accomplished on the school and academic level, she should normally have a job that allows her to organize herself and leave the parental roof. But the observation is bitter when we observe the number of graduates that Kinshasa universities pour into the job market each year, the number of those who obtain positions in companies and those who finally embark on entrepreneurship. We immediately understand that things are not as easy as we think. No matter how hard they try, the torture of unemployment catches up with them anyway and delays their life for several years, which makes them live even longer under the parental roof independently of their will. A situation that becomes very embarrassing, because the older the children, the more the roles are reversed. Yesterday children, today they are supposed to have the responsibility to take care of the parents, to help the little ones, but too bad, because although the age advances, these people still remain a heavy burden for their parents.

At 30, we’re supposed to have a stable job

Young people are faced with the problem of unemployment, which is explained by the lack of companies but above all by the requirement of experience for new graduates who have never even done professional internships. And for those who still work, if we can put it that way, they are very poorly paid.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Seun Adeniyi

For good reason, Kinshasa is flooded by indo-pakistani, Chinese, Lebanese, who create their stores and hire the people of Kinshasa by reserving a miserable salary for them that cannot even provide for half of their needs. Whereas currently with the depreciation of the Congolese franc, $1 is worth 2,550 FC, indo-pakistanis pay with the old rate where 1$ was worth 1.400 fc. A very complicated situation for many Kinshasa people who want to flourish: if everything stays like this, nothing will change, we may have reached 30 years old or even more, it will only remain numbers.

At 30, we’re supposed to be married and have a stable home.

In Kinshasa, there is a famous quote in Lingala which says “a man has no age”which literally means that “man has no age”. This quote puts the woman on a timeline, constantly reminding her that she has no time, it’s crawling, you have to get married. Because the man can marry a 25-year-old woman when he is 60, while the reverse is not possible for the woman. But how to organize a wedding when you don’t have a stable job with a considerable monthly income? Women ask themselves this question and end up wondering if one day their companion will honor them. In Kinshasa, a woman who reaches her thirties without a husband or worse, without even a promising commitment, is very frowned upon. She is seen as someone who has misbehaved her life or simply someone unlucky. However, the more men are unemployed, the fewer marriages there will be…

photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Bashir Olawoyin

Kinshasa is a city where people are very conservative: marriage is ultra sacred. Do not even consider going to live with a man without having married. If this remains acceptable in cases of pregnancy before marriage, in other cases, it does not even come to mind. So you have to wait until the wedding happens because above all you have to honor the parents.

If you have the opportunity, have a child, do not wait for marriage. — patient MADENGE (@patientmadenge) July 24, 2023

However, let’s not say that all the young people of Kinshasa are unemployed and that people don’t get married, no! Every weekend, while scrolling on social networks, we do not fail to see the photos of marriage proposals and even married couples. Many young people today have embarked on entrepreneurship, a way for them to escape the lack of activity. Doing a few years of intense saving, the man ends up marrying his long-awaited beloved. This means that “patience pays off”!

What Families Need to Understand Again

Kinshasa families should understand this youth who faces several realities, many families compare their children to those of other families, forgetting that on this earth, everyone has their hour of blessing. We won’t all be blessed on the same day at the same time, everyone has their own trajectory and you just have to have patience and fight as you can.

Moreover, age is not synonymous with responsibility, there are those who earn their living early and maintain themselves and there are also those who earn their living late, everything depends on the economic situation of the country in which the you find yourself and the opportunities that present themselves in front of you.

But above all, reaching 30 still weighs on the shoulders… Laughing

