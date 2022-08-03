How much the crises generated by the wars are connected is shown by the path of the freighter Razoni, the first ship to leave the port of Odessa since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On the morning of August 1st, Razoni left the Black Sea coasts with a load of 26,000 tons of corn and – after one stop in Istanbul and one in Tripoli – will arrive in Lebanon, a country heavily dependent on the Russian and Ukrainian wheat it is experiencing. an increasingly serious economic and political crisis following the explosion of the port of Beirut.

Exactly two years have passed since 6 pm on 4 August 2020, when the detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate invests the city, causing the most serious non-nuclear explosion in history and destroying the warehouses that contained the grain stocks, the silos of the port and causing the death of 215 people, the destruction of the neighborhoods adjacent to the port, Mar Mikhael, Karantina, Jammaize.

Originally headed to Mozambique in a ship chartered by a Russian company, the ammonium nitrate cargo had been lying in the port of Beirut since 2013, the year in which – as Reuters reconstructs – it was unloaded during an unscheduled stop. It was immediately clear that the negligence of senior officials who did nothing to avoid the massacre, even knowing that highly flammable material was crammed into the port, mirrored the corruption in the country. The port belonged to everyone, shared like political power, on a sectarian basis. Everyone controlled a piece of it, everyone earned it, no one was really responsible for it.

To be aware of the presence of the load, high Lebanese officials, from President Michel Aoun to the then Prime Minister Hassan Diab, yet in two years the victims of the explosion have not yet received justice. After the explosion, the minister of justice appointed Fadi Sawan as chief investigator, who accused three former ministers of negligence but was removed from office because he was accused of being in conflict of interest and not impartial because he too had lost his home during the explosion. Then it was the turn of Tarek Bitar who asked to be able to summon politicians and security officials, set hearings to question former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and declared that he wanted to question three former ministers, the leaders of the Amal movement of the president of the parliament Nabih Berri and allies of Hezbollah, supported by Iran, tried to bring a trial against them on charges of murder and criminal negligence. And he tried to interrogate Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security Agency.

Many refused to appear, Hassan Diab went to the United States in order not to attend the hearing and the others – especially Hezbollah representatives – began to accuse him of wanting to politicize the investigation by denying the accusations that he had used the port to store. weapons.

The demonstrations against Bitar have become more and more violent, and have resulted, last October, in heavy firefights that have evoked in the memory of the Lebanese the long years of the civil war.

Families, memory

At the time of the explosion, according to the information ministry, the silos held 85% of the country’s grain stocks. Since their construction in 1970 they have become a familiar part of the Beirut skyline, an emblem of the state-building era and it is right there, a few meters from the epicenter of the explosion that since August 2020, every 4 of the month at 6 pm the relatives of the victims found themselves in front of entrance nine of the port to ask to be heard, to ask that those responsible pay, that the blanket of smoke that invaded the sky of Beirut two years ago would not remain yet another hood of impunity. They did so with even more tenacity after April, when Parliament approved the demolition of the port silos located at the site of the explosion. Families took to the streets more often, holding photos of their children, wives and husbands, mothers and fathers. Demolishing the silos, they said, would have meant destroying the crime scene forever, it would have meant for the families not to receive compensation and compensation but above all it would have jeopardized the respect for the pain of the families and the abandonment of any hope of doing justice for the two hundred dead. . A month after the parliament’s decision, the family committee filed three lawsuits with the Lebanese Shura council asking for the decision to be suspended until the council examined their reasons. But the time of the mockery of fate was faster than justice.

Three weeks ago the flames returned to cover the port. The rotting grain abandoned in the silos caught fire and the fire, which went on for days, destroyed what remained of the warehouse structures that collapsed last Sunday as the relatives of the victims continued to scream their anger and accuses officials of not doing enough to put out the fire, thus facilitating the destruction of the silos.

So a few days before August 4, the silos of the port of Beirut once again became a mirror of the state of the country. After having fueled patronage and corruptive policies for decades, after being the symbol of the mismanagement of the political elites and their immobility, after 200 deaths and 6,000 injuries, the part of the port that exploded two years ago has collapsed just as the country is collapsing . None of the governance problems that led to the tragic events two years ago have changed.

The situation has only, slowly and inexorably, worsened. Lebanon is now starving from the food crisis, from the monetary crisis – the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value – from the energy crisis.

Collective amnesia

In May, a few weeks after the parliament’s decision to demolish the silos, Mona Fawaz, professor of urban planning and planning at the American University of Beirut, and Soha Mneimneh, a researcher at the same university, wrote a public appeal. An appeal to memory. Removing without elaborating, the authors write, is a national tradition in Lebanon.

Indeed, the habit of impunity afflicted the country during and after the long civil war of 1975-1990 which caused 120,000 deaths, one million exiles and 17,000 missing.

The civil war ended in 1991 with an amnesty that condoned the warlords allowing them to remain in power and, worse, to administer it in the worst possible way: by crystallizing the divisions for profit. Since the end of the civil war, together with amnesties, disfiguring and erasing the signs of crimes committed against the population has become a standard practice, collective amnesia, as the authors of the appeal define it.

«What a society chooses to commemorate, or to cancel – write Fawaz and Mneimneh – has great consequences on its collective identity. Model the narratives that younger generations will learn as their shared history and the physical landscapes they will grow to identify as their own. The preservation of history is not a technical choice, but a profoundly political one ”.

Two years have passed since that August 4th, the silos collapsed a few days earlier. Demolished not by the will of Parliament but by its inaction.

From the immobility of a power that has not been able to change and which is condemning Lebanon to a present of impunity and a future of indigence.