Bejo will star in a multidisciplinary show in Madrid

The Canarian multidisciplinary artist Lucky –in addition to being a rapper, his paintings are well known– will be the main focus of an experience for which he has teamed up with the beer music project. We don’t know exactly what it will be about, but what we do know is that “it’s not a concert, it’s not a BMX exhibition, it’s not a Canarian-flavored dinner paired with beer, it’s not a DJ set of DJ Pimp… it’s all that and much more”. If you want to find out, you’ll have to stop by The Casa Encendida in Madrid on May 31 and live the experience for yourself. Tickets are already on sale at www.estrellagalicia.es/son.

Now, it will be an exclusive show for 200 people, so you should hurry to get your tickets. Among what we do know that will happen at the event is that Bejo will present a limited edition of t-shirts that you can win, a restored skateboard that the rapper will paint for the occasion will be raffled. To participate, you will have to bring a table in poor condition that will later be reused to create other objects within SON Estrella Galicia’s commitment to circularity and positive impact.

In that same space, the gastronomic and beer proposal prior to the concert will take place. A casual format to taste with a Canarian wink that will be paired with the best beer. After dinner and the concert, the rhythm will continue by the hand of his inseparable DJ Pimp, the four-time winner of the DMC Spain, in a show that will mix music with a BMX exhibition in which Bejo himself will participate.